Carr’s offense and pitching lead Pirates to win Georgetown





Next game: Georgetown 3/18/2023 | 12.00 PSN on FloSports March 18 (Sat) / 12 noon Georgetown South Orange, NJ Kelsey Carr (Ridgewood, NY) went the distance in the circle and hit what turned out to be the winning home run as Seton Hall defeated Georgetown 4-2 in the Pirates’ BIG EAST home opener on Friday-afternoon. The win puts the Pirates up to .500 in the early stages of conference play. How it happened Carr was able to cruise through the top of the first in the circle, and her attack immediately rewarded her with some walking assist. After the first three batters reached base safely, Abby Wingo (Portland, Oregon) hit home the first run of the day on a take-home RBI single Taylor Hill (Little Falls, New Jersey) . Bottom 1 | Abby puts us on the board! An RBI single to center gives us the early 1-0 lead!#I understood pic.twitter.com/N8rQxhXwEa — Seton Hall Softball (@SHUSoftball) March 17, 2023 In the third, Carr helped her own business on the record. After Lela Allen (Phoenix, Arizona) was hit by a pitch to open the frame, Carr hit a two-run line drive over the left center field wall to extend the lead to 3–0. B3 | TO SEE. YOU. LATER ON. Kelsey Carr sends one to the middle to extend the lead to 3-0!#I understood pic.twitter.com/Z20XCYOLCZ — Seton Hall Softball (@SHUSoftball) March 17, 2023 Georgetown got one run back in the fifth on an RBI double, but the Pirates answered quickly in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Wingo launched a long home run to right to cut The Hall’s lead to three. B3 | TO SEE. YOU. LATER ON. Kelsey Carr sends one to the middle to extend the lead to 3-0!#I understood pic.twitter.com/Z20XCYOLCZ — Seton Hall Softball (@SHUSoftball) March 17, 2023 The Hoyas played a long ball themselves in the sixth when Mae Forshey hit one over the wall on the left to make it 4-2. However, that was as close as Georgetown would come in the later stages, as Carr was able to leave a pair of runners in the sixth and put them in order in the seventh to preserve the win. Notes & Numbers The Pirates hit multiple home runs in a game for the second time this season, and the first since hitting three against IUPUI on February 17

Wingo’s home run was her first of the season and fourth of her career.

Wingo now has a team-best batting average of .362 and has hit safely in 15 of her 20 games this season. She hits .583 (7-for-12) with a home run and four RBIs in her last four games.

Carr has allowed just three earned runs in her last 24.1 innings of work.

Seton Hall have won five of their last six games against Georgetown. What’s next Seton Hall continues its series with Georgetown with a doubleheader on Saturday starting at noon

