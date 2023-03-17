Avon’s youth soccer coach is accused of harassing one of his players





AVON, Ind. A volunteer youth football coach who briefly served as a substitute teacher for Avon Schools is under arrest after being accused of molesting a young boy and taking nude photos of the minor. Matthew Duran, 18, is charged with child seduction, a level 3 misdemeanor; child abuse, a level 4 felony and child exploitation, a level 4 misdemeanor. He was arrested Thursday and is being held at the Hendricks County Jail. 2 arrested after overdose death in Kokomo; 600+ fentanyl pills found

According to court documents, police began investigating Duran on Feb. 27 after an Avon Schools officer was notified that Duran may have sent inappropriate messages to a young boy. Duran reportedly served as a volunteer coach for a youth soccer team. The victim was reportedly one of the team’s players. Avon Schools confirmed that Duran served as a substitute teacher for a short time, but was fired after “serving only two substitute shifts due to concerns brought to our attention about his behavior outside of his school work.” Booking photo of Matthew Duran Court documents show that Duran had communicated with the child through various online applications and regularly visited the preteen at his home. The child’s parents told police they initially thought Duran was “a good boy” who had only tried to guide their son. Police found that Duran had sent the child a number of unnerving messages, including telling the young teen he loved him and using a photo of the minor as his (phone or computer) wallpaper. Duran also allegedly told the preteen to delete messages and videos “so your mom doesn’t see.” Court documents: Fisher’s husband reportedly called himself a child porn packrat

According to court documents, investigators discovered that Duran had nude photos of the victim and sent them to the preteen. Investigators also accused Duran of stroking the child over his clothing at the boy’s home in 2022. Duran was reportedly relieved of his duties with the football team after the head football coach was made aware of Duran’s inappropriate communication with the victim. The Avon Junior Athletic Association released the following statement on Friday afternoon: “The AJAA Board first learned of the allegations against Matthew Duran yesterday after the arrest was made. We can confirm that Mr. Duran applied to be a volunteer coach in the team his younger brother played for in the summer of 2022. After a background check, he served in that capacity for a few weeks. The AJAA leadership removed him from his position after some parents expressed concern that he might have contacted younger athletes. AJAA continues to investigate this matter.” DRIVE If convicted, Duran could face three to 16 years in prison for his most serious charge.



