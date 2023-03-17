Lindens Feamster Helps Powers Win First-Ever Hockey State Title | Sports coverage for Fenton, Linden, Holly and Lake

Connect with us

Greg Feamster didn’t want to forget how it felt when the Powers varsity hockey team lost 3-2 in a three-overtime game in a regional championship game against Midland Dow a year ago.

Someone took a picture of the scoreboard and I printed it out, said Feamster, a Linden resident. I’ve always had it on the plate. I saw it every morning when I woke up. It motivated me to keep working.

Apparently it worked not only for Feamster, but for the rest of the Flint Powers hockey team as well. Just over a year after losing that regional title game, the Chargers were able to replace those memories with a much better one. Powers broke a 2–2 tie with a goal from Mason Czarnecki with just 4.6 seconds remaining, leading the Chargers to a 3–2 victory in the D3 state championship game against East Grand Rapids at the USA Hockey Arena on March 11.

We were all heartbroken for the seniors last year, Feamster said. They were our brothers and we clicked with them. We used it as a way to bond this season. We have faced the struggles of last season and used them to make ourselves stronger.

Our coach in the locker room after the game talked about the 22 guys in this room and how these 22 guys will always have that moment. Next year it won’t be the same 22 guys. This year is a special group of guys and we will carry those memories with us for the rest of our lives.

The game was tied as the teams prepared for a showdown in Power’s defensive end. The faceoff was won by Powers. Cooper Gerhardt had the puck and sent an exhaust pass across the ice to Czarnecki. Czarneki finished with a breakaway shot and scored the goal, capturing Power’s first-ever hockey state championship after losing five previous times in the state championship game. It is the first time a Genesee County school has won a state hockey championship.

I might have been in the middle of the bench, Feamster said, remembering the goal. I saw Cooper pass the puck and (Mason) slip past the defenders. Once he got to the blue line I knew he would finish. He’s been finishing those pictures all year.

The bank went crazy. A wave of emotions washed over me. I turned to my teammate (Michael Tucker) and asked, did that just happen, and started crying. It’s one of those moments you’ll never forget.

Powers had a strong regular season, going 18-5-0. The tournament run started with a 9-0 win against Sandusky, followed by a 5-1 win against Bay City Western. The Chargers won the regional title by beating Detroit Country Day 4-3. They faced Gabriel Richard in the semi-finals and secured a 6–0 win.

Powers got off to a strong start, scoring two goals in the opening period, one from Czarnecki and one from Brody Neelands. Powers led 2–0 after one period.

We came out pretty good in the first period, Feamster said. Coming back to the dressing room for the start of the second period, we felt we were in the right place.

East Grand Rapids narrowed the deficit to 2-1 with a Tyler Sikkenga goal early in the second period. The lead was 2-1 going into the second break. East Grand Rapids tied the game at 2-all on a power play goal by Sikkenga with 8:00 left in the final period.

After the second period, we came back with just one lead, so we knew we had to do a lot more to get that state championship, Feamster said. I felt like we had to do more than we did on the ice (to win).

The championship was made even better because it was a memory he could share with his father, Greg. He played for Powers when he was a student and played in the 1989 state finals. It was one of the state championships the Chargers lost.

It was pretty cool to wear his number five and also make it to the state finals and win, Feamster said. Me and my dad have that thing to talk about. Both of us (played in the championship game) and I were able to finish what he started.

