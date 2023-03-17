$25,000 ITF Men’s Tennis Tournament: Niki Poonacha Defeats Jacob Bradshaw To Reach Semifinals





Niki Poonacha kept up his strong game and defeated Australia’s Jacob Bradshaw 6-3, 7-6(5) in the quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at RK Khanna Stadium on Friday. Niki, 27, got off to a flying start, playing wisely and diversifying his game, even as his opponent plunged himself into a bunch of mistakes. However, the Aussie fought on even terms in the second set. Niki was serving for his game after breaking serve in the 11th game, but dropped serve after two double faults. There was no danger as Niki raced to a 5-1 lead in the tiebreak and closed it after the Aussie bridged the gap to 4-6. In the semi-finals, Niki will face Yusuke Takahashi of Japan, who defeated third-seeded Vladyslav Orlov of Ukraine 7-6(5), 6-3, with a solid play from the backfield. Takahashi was so sharp with athleticism and strong hitting that Orlov vented his frustration by hitting his racket three times across the court after losing the first set. Umpire Parikshit Sharma had no choice but to give Orlov a code violation for racquet abuse. First seed Evgeny Donskoy was a joy to watch as he played some high-ranking fare by subduing sixth seed Eric Vanshelboim of Ukraine 6-4, 6-0. The 32-year-old Donskoy, who was a career-best 65 a decade ago and had beaten Roger Federer in the Dubai second round in 2017, broke Vanshelboim’s resistance by breaking his serve in the seventh game of the first set. He conceded only one break point in the game. In the semifinals, Donskoy will play the Korean qualifier, 19-year-old Yunseok Jang, who passed Siddharth Vishwakarma for the five match loss. Yunseok converted four of seven break points against the erratic Siddharth and saved the only break point he faced in the match. There was a bit more cheer for the Indian camp as Parikshit Sharma and Manish Sureshkumar made it to the doubles final. The results: Singles (quarter-finals): Evgeny Donskoy (Russian) ahead of Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr) 6-4, 6-0; Yunseok Jang (Kor) by Siddharth Vishwakarma 6-2, 6-3; Yusuka Takahashi (Jpn) v Vladyslav Orlov (Ukr) 7-6(5), 6-3; Niki Poonacha by Jacob Bradshaw (Aus) 6-1, 7-6(5). Doubles (semi-finals): Parikshit Sharma & Manish Sureshkumar bt Nitin Kumar Sinha & Arthur Weber (Fra) 6-3, 6-3; Francis Casey Alcantara (Phi) & Pruchya Isaro (Tha) bt Yunseok Jang & Woobin Shin (Kor) 6-7(3), 6-2, [10-6].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/itf-mens-tennis-tournament-niki-poonacha-beats-jacob-bradshaw-to-reach-semifinal/article66632001.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related