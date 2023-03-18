Sports
Indian Wells SF Preview: Medvedev Faces Tiafoe | ATP tour
The paths of Daniil Medvedev and Frances Tiafoe to the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open diverged.
Medvedev’s route to his first semifinal in Indian Wells was not smooth. The fifth seed was pushed to three sets in the third round against Ilya Ivashka before overcoming a right ankle injury and clawing past Alexander Zverev in the fourth round.
Tiafoe’s journey to the same podium has been the opposite, with the American yet to drop a set at Indian Wells. The 25-year-old, currently No. 14 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings, is chasing his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title this weekend and will rise into the Top 10 for the first time if he prevails.
View schedule | View Drawing
FOLLOW THIS WEEK’S ACTION
TV Guide
Watch Live on Tennis TV
Follow Live Scores on ATP WTA Live
Sign up for newsletters
Medvedev defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to set up a semifinal match against Tiafoe, but suffered again and sliced his thumb during the win. While concerned, the former world No. 1 believes this will not affect his chances of extending his 18-match streak and capturing his fifth ATP Masters 1000 title.
“I absolutely cut it open. It was like it was completely open,” said Medvedev, who twice required treatment to stop the bleeding. “I’ve never cut myself with a knife, not even because I don’t cook much. Now it’s turning black. I don’t know if that’s a good sign.
“The question will be whether I tape [my fingers] before the game or not,” Medvedev later added. “But that’s not a big problem, because I had a good time playing with the tape today. A lot of players tape their fingers and manage to play well, so I’m going to be able to do it too.”
You may also like: Bruised, Battered & Cut, Medvedev Stands Defiant In The Desert
Medvedev has been in blistering form over the past month, capturing tour-level titles in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai before arriving in Indian Wells. If the world No. 6 claims his fourth consecutive title this weekend, he will have racked up 20 wins in a row, equaling the longest winning streak of his career.
For now, his focus will be on Tiafoe, whom he leads 4-0 in their ATP Head2Head series. However, 25-year-old Tiafoe goes into the match with confidence, having not dropped a set on his way to his first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal. He will try to use his thunderous serve and big forehand to break Medvedev’s brick wall defense.
“I’m able to take the racket out of players’ hands,” Tiafoe told Cameron Norrie after his quarter-final win. “I’m handy, I can move. I stay in the points and don’t give away too many free points. I’ve grown a lot as a player and it shows. I’m very happy with my progress.”
Still dropped a set & through to the 1/2 final!@FTiafoe using the entire court, especially on his forehand cross-court winning play.
The 17 winning plays on the FH cross made a significant contribution to his #InAttack ahead of Norrie#WinningPlays:
Highlight one https://t.co/rPQEheFr1Z pic.twitter.com/2hJnjbRQPW
— Tennis Insights (@tennis_insights) March 15, 2023
Tiafoe will have to find his best level if he wants to upset Medvedev. The fifth seed has not enjoyed the sluggish conditions at Indian Wells but has found a way to win by entrenching behind the baseline throughout his run to the last four. He’s used his long handles to absorb pressure before turning the tables with his flat forehand.
Tiafoe has a dynamic game and will try to use his court skills to disrupt Medvedev’s rhythm. He’ll try to charge the net and take to the field, using his big forehand to hit several corners to take advantage of Medvedev’s deep-court position.
Tiafoe is aiming to become the second consecutive American to reach the final in Indian Wells (Taylor Fritz Champion 2022). to win.
Check out the entire ATP H2H series from Medvedev and Tiafoe.
8 becomes 4Preview semifinal
@BNPPARIBASOPEN
Tournament Avg. of the 1/4 finalists with semi-final matchups…#InAttack X #BaselineBattle#To steal X #Conversion #ShotQuality in the …#TennisInsights | @atptour | @BNPPARIBASOPEN pic.twitter.com/yqSGTc4SlM
— Tennis Insights (@tennis_insights) March 17, 2023
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/medvedev-tiafoe-indian-wells-2023-sf-preview
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Dear Abbie | Culture & Leisure
- Trump will hold the first rally of 2024 in Texas this month
- Rishi Sunak will give Tory MPs a free vote on Boris Johnson’s future, reports
- Jokowi entertains Megawati at the State Palace and discusses food until the 2024 elections
- Instagram and Facebook Paid Verification Rolls Out in the US
- Learn 5 Guitar Chords That Evoke Hollywood’s Golden Age
- The Bremerton school board reaches a nearly $2 million settlement with praying football coach Joe Kennedy
- Law Roach Addresses This Viral Video From Zendaya’s Fashion Show
- 4.4-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey’s Gokson region | world News
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear in court, fearing arrest
- Turkey will ratify Finland’s NATO candidacy, Erdogan says
- Silicon Valley Bank UK arm pays 15 million bonuses after rescue of one person | business news