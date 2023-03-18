Indian Wells SF Preview: Medvedev Faces Tiafoe | ATP tour

The paths of Daniil Medvedev and Frances Tiafoe to the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open diverged.

Medvedev’s route to his first semifinal in Indian Wells was not smooth. The fifth seed was pushed to three sets in the third round against Ilya Ivashka before overcoming a right ankle injury and clawing past Alexander Zverev in the fourth round.

Tiafoe’s journey to the same podium has been the opposite, with the American yet to drop a set at Indian Wells. The 25-year-old, currently No. 14 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings, is chasing his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title this weekend and will rise into the Top 10 for the first time if he prevails.

Medvedev defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to set up a semifinal match against Tiafoe, but suffered again and sliced ​​his thumb during the win. While concerned, the former world No. 1 believes this will not affect his chances of extending his 18-match streak and capturing his fifth ATP Masters 1000 title.

“I absolutely cut it open. It was like it was completely open,” said Medvedev, who twice required treatment to stop the bleeding. “I’ve never cut myself with a knife, not even because I don’t cook much. Now it’s turning black. I don’t know if that’s a good sign.

“The question will be whether I tape [my fingers] before the game or not,” Medvedev later added. “But that’s not a big problem, because I had a good time playing with the tape today. A lot of players tape their fingers and manage to play well, so I’m going to be able to do it too.”

Medvedev has been in blistering form over the past month, capturing tour-level titles in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai before arriving in Indian Wells. If the world No. 6 claims his fourth consecutive title this weekend, he will have racked up 20 wins in a row, equaling the longest winning streak of his career.

For now, his focus will be on Tiafoe, whom he leads 4-0 in their ATP Head2Head series. However, 25-year-old Tiafoe goes into the match with confidence, having not dropped a set on his way to his first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal. He will try to use his thunderous serve and big forehand to break Medvedev’s brick wall defense.

“I’m able to take the racket out of players’ hands,” Tiafoe told Cameron Norrie after his quarter-final win. “I’m handy, I can move. I stay in the points and don’t give away too many free points. I’ve grown a lot as a player and it shows. I’m very happy with my progress.”

Tiafoe will have to find his best level if he wants to upset Medvedev. The fifth seed has not enjoyed the sluggish conditions at Indian Wells but has found a way to win by entrenching behind the baseline throughout his run to the last four. He’s used his long handles to absorb pressure before turning the tables with his flat forehand.

Tiafoe has a dynamic game and will try to use his court skills to disrupt Medvedev’s rhythm. He’ll try to charge the net and take to the field, using his big forehand to hit several corners to take advantage of Medvedev’s deep-court position.

Tiafoe is aiming to become the second consecutive American to reach the final in Indian Wells (Taylor Fritz Champion 2022). to win.

Check out the entire ATP H2H series from Medvedev and Tiafoe.