Sports
NCAA Hockey Conference Championships: Dates, Times, Results of Men’s Hockey Title Games
It’s championship weekend in college hockey.
All six conferences in the NCAA are in action this weekend in men’s ice hockey. At the end of Saturday’s festivities, six teams will have been crowned conference champions.
This weekend is the first step in solidifying the field for the NCAA National Tournament, which kicks off later this month. After the conference championships conclude on Saturday, the 16 teams competing for a chance to win the Frozen Four will be announced on Sunday, March 16.
Many future NHLers will be playing this weekend. The most notable names vying for a shot at a conference title are Luke Hughes from the 2021 first round, Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud from the 2022 first round, and 2023 top prospect Adam Fantilli.
Which teams will make it to the national tournament?
College hockey has a different process for selecting teams for its national tournament. Only 16 teams make it to the field, but six programs will remain in place this weekend as the conference championship winners all earn an automatic bid into the tournament.
The remaining 10 teams are selected overall by a committee and determined by Pairwise rankings. According to the 2022-23 pre-championship manual, a program must have a record of at least .500 and have a minimum of 20 scheduled. games against the Division I league to qualify for the tournament.
The committee also considers schedule strength, student-athlete eligibility for NCAA championships, and the Rating Percentage Index (RPI) in determining the final teams chosen to play in the national tournament.
NCAA hockey conference championship schedules
Big Ten
A rematch of the 2022 Big Ten title game is scheduled for 2023 as Minnesota takes on Michigan in the conference championship. The Wolverines defeated the Golden Gophers 4-3 last year.
There is no shortage of star power in this matchup. Minnesota boasts Big Ten Player of the Year Matthew Knies, two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Brock Faber, and co-scoring champions Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud.
Michigan responds with Big Ten Freshman of the Year Adam Fantilli and All-Big Ten First Team selection Luke Hughes.
|Game
|Date
|Time (ET)
|matchup
|Championship
|Saturday March 18
|8 p.m
|No. 1Minnesota vs. No. 2Michigan
Hockey East
Hockey East has its two semi-finals on Friday before the winner is determined on Saturday at TD Garden.
Providence aims to continue its Cinderella run, going against top-ranked Boston University. The Terriers have the Hockey East Rookie of the Year in Lane Hutson, and fellow Hockey East First-Team All-Stars, Matt Brown and Domenick Fensore.
Merrimack takes on UMass Lowell in the second semifinal. Merrimack’s Alex Jeffries was named a First-Team All-Star and was runner-up for the conference scoring champion.
|Game
|Date
|Time (ET)
|matchup
|Semi finals
|Friday March 17
|16.00 hours
|No. 7 Providence vs. No. 1 University of Boston
|Semi finals
|Friday March 17
|7:30 PM
|No. 5 UMass Lowell vs. No. 2 Merrimack
|Championship
|Saturday March 18
|6:30 pm
|To be determined versus to be determined
NCHC
Like Hockey East, the NCHC has its two semifinals on Friday before the championship game on Saturday.
Colorado College will take on the defending NCHC Champions and 2022 National Champion Denver. These two teams have two of the best goalkeepers in the conference as the Pioneers have Conference Goalie of the Year Magnus Chrona and the Tigers Goalie of the Year and Rookie of the Year candidate Kaiden Mbereko.
In the other semifinal, St. Cloud State takes on North Dakota. The St. Cloud State Huskies have Player of the Year finalist Jami Krannila at the helm, while Rookie of the Year winner Jackson Blake leads the Fighting Hawks’ offense.
|Game
|Date
|Time (ET)
|matchup
|Semi finals
|Friday March 17
|3 p.m
|No. 7 Colorado College vs. No. 1 Denver
|Semi finals
|Friday March 17
|6:30 pm
|No. 6 North Dakota vs. No. 4 St Cloud State
|Championship
|Saturday March 18
|19:00
|To be determined versus to be determined
ECAC hockey
ECAC Hockey also has its semifinals this weekend, which take place prior to the championship on Saturday.
Standing first is Quinnipiac and Colgate. The Bobcats are backed by two-time ECAC Goaltender of the Year Yaniv Perets. Quinnipiac also has conference Rookie of the Year Sam Lipkin and Collin Graf, who is second in the nation in points.
It’s an Ivy League game in the other semifinal with Harvard and Cornell. Sean Farrell led the conference in scoring with the Crimson and is third in the NCAA in points.
|Game
|Date
|Time (ET)
|matchup
|Semi finals
|Friday March 17
|16.00 hours
|No. 5 Colgate vs. No. 1 Quinnipiac
|Semi finals
|Friday March 17
|7:30 PM
|No. 3 Cornell vs. No. 2 Harvard
|Championship
|Saturday March 18
|7:30 PM
|To be determined versus to be determined
CCHA
Minnesota State is looking to go back-to-back in the CCHA as the Mavericks take on the Wildcats of Northern Michigan in the conference championship.
Northern Michigan has its work cut out against the top-ranked state of Minnesota. That Mavericks team has David Silye, the CCHA Forward of the Year, and Jake Livingstone, the CCHA Defenseman of the Year.
|Game
|Date
|Time (ET)
|matchup
|Championship
|Saturday March 18
|5:07 PM
|No. 4 Northern Michiganvs. No. 1 state of Minnesota
Atlantic hockey
In Atlantic Hockey, only Canisius and Holy Cross survive.
The Golden Griffins of Canius defeated Army West Point and Niagara en route to the championship game. The Holy Cross Crusaders stunned the conference’s top two teams, RIT and American International, in their playoff run.
|Game
|Date
|Time (ET)
|matchup
|Championship
|Saturday March 18
|6:05 PM
|No. 4 Canisius vs. No. 7 Holy Cross
|
