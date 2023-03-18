Women’s Tennis Drops WAC Opener at Tarleton





STEPHENVILLE The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women’s tennis team has dropped its opening game of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) 6-1 against the Tarleton Texans Friday at the Potishman-Lard Tennis Courts. The rivalry-style matchup began with an intense doubles session. of Tarleton Martha Makantasi/Clara Sobius took a 6-4 victory in the No. 1 flight, when UTRGV’s team of junior Isabelle Bahr and sophomores Marjorie Souza battled to a solid 6-4 victory in flight No. 2, with all eyes on runway 3. Tarleton’s duo of Ximena Morales/Elif Albayrak rolled into fight No. 3 early on and took a 5-0 lead. But UTRGV’s sophomore Daniela Rosenberger and freshmen Yaiza Vazquez showed incredible perseverance with the pressure on and took control of the game, winning six straight games to take a 6-5 lead before the Texans tied the score at 6-6. The pairs went back and forth, trading points mostly behind serve before Morales/Albayrak took the 7-6 (8-6) win to claim the double point and 1-0 advantage. The singles matches were competitive as well, but Tarleton (9-4) pushed through for victoriesEmma Person,Makantasi, Albayrak and Sobius took the win. sophomore Barbara Martinez got the Vaqueros (5-6) on the board with a strong 7-6 (7-4), 7-5 victory in her No. 4 game. Souza fought in her No. 3 match but lost 7-6 (8-6), 7-5Elsa drink. The Vaqueros will visit Abilene Christian at 11 a.m. on Sunday for a WAC game. Complete results

Single people 1. Emma Persson (TSU) defeated. Isabelle Bahr (UTRGV) 6-3, 6-4

2. Martha Makantasi (TSU) defeated. Leah Karren (UTRGV) 6-4, 6-4

3. Elsa Boisson (TSU) defeated. Marjorie Souza (UTRGV) 7-6 (8-6), 7-5

4. Barbara Martinez (UTRGV) def. Ximena Morales (TSU) 7-6 (7-4), 7-5

5. Defeats Elif Albayrak (TSU). Yaiza Vazquez (UTRGV) 6-3, 6-2

6. Clara Sobius (TSU) defeated. Stephanie Wilke (UTRGV) 2-6, 6-1, 6-0 Doubles (1, 2, 3) 1. Defeats Martha McKinley/Clara Sobius (TSU). Leah Karren / Barbara Martinez (UTRGV) 6-4

2. Isabelle Bahr / Marjorie Souza (UTRGV) def. Elsa Boisson/Emma Persson (TSU) 6-4

3. Defeats Ximena Morales/Elif Albayrak (TSU). Daniela Rosenberger / Yaiza Vazquez (UTRGV) 7-6 (8-6) Support UTRGV Women’s Tennis|Become a fan on Facebook|follow us on twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

