Sports
Aussie icon Adam Gilchrist tops the cricket rich list with a net worth of $380 million – but there’s a problem
- Wicketkeeper topped the list of highest earners
- Appeared fellow legend Sachin Tendulkar
- Ricky Ponting also made the rich people list
Reckless wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist has beaten fellow legends of the game Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting to top a cricket rich list with a staggering net worth of $380 million – but all is not as it seems.
The pecking order of the biggest millionaires in sports was released this week by World Index, a Twitter account specializing in top 10 lists with more than 470,000 followers.
It placed the Australian legend in first place, well ahead of Tendulkar with $170 million, fellow Indian icon MS Dhoni with $115 million and Ricky Ponting with $75 million – but whoever put it together made a crucial mistake.
The Adam Gilchrist they’re referring to is the Australian co-founder of the struggling F45 global fitness empire, which is currently at risk of having some of its assets seized due to federal court actions by creditors seeking $10. chasing 8 million.
All-time Aussie Gilchrist (pictured) had to set the record right after it was reported that he had a net worth of $380 million
A list compiled by World Index and posted to Twitter confused the wicketkeeper with another famous Aussie who goes by the same name
Gilchrist served as CEO of the gym chain until he stepped down on July 22 after the company suffered a shocking drop in stock price.
The cricketing Gilchrist took to Twitter to set the record straight shortly after the list was posted.
“A case of mistaken identity here, folks,” he wrote.
“Unless of course my namesake who founded F45 played cricket, in which case it’s perfectly correct #doyurresearch #fakenews #yasafesachin.”
Correcting the mistake puts Tendulkar at the top of the order.
Adam Gilchrist, co-founder of the F45 fitness empire (right, pictured with Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg), was the wealthy thrush referred to
The reckless batsman took to Twitter to clear up all the confusion, leaving Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar as the richest cricketer in the world
The ‘Little Master’ has extensive property and investment portfolios, a large collection of expensive cars, funded by his handsome salary when he played, his salary package from the Board of Control for Cricket in India since his retirement, and ambassador roles for major brands including Castrol, BMW, Pepsi and Adidas.
Ricky Ponting – the richest Aussie on the revised list – recently paid $20 million for a six-bedroom mansion in the ultra-exclusive Melbourne suburb of Toorak.
Features of the property include wrought iron staircases, marble-topped kitchens, a luxurious swimming pool and a tennis court.
He and his wife Rianna also own another seven-bedroom mansion in nearby Brighton, reportedly bought for $9.2 million in 2013, in addition to their $3.5 million “weekender” in Portsea on the Mornington Peninsula.
The former Aussie skipper made a fortune in the Indian Premier League while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.
