Sports
Pioneers fall 1-0 to Tigers in Frozen Faceoff Semifinals
Box Score ST. PAUL, Min. The Denver Pioneers hockey team lost 1-0 to the Colorado College Tigers in the semifinals of the NCHC Frozen Faceoff at the Xcel Energy Center on Friday.
“Every time we’ve had a setback, this team has shown an ability to look in the mirror and honestly evaluate itself about what didn’t go right,” said Richard and Kitzia Goodman Hockey Head Coach David Karl. “We did that a year ago, we’ve done it all season in the moments of adversity we’ve had, and we intend to do the same again.”
Hunter McKown scored the Tigers’ lone goal of the afternoon on a power play with 6:38 left in the second period. Nicklas Andrews and Noah Laba had assists on the counter.
CC finished 1-for-4 on the power play as Denver went 0-for-4 with the man advantage.
goalkeeper Magnus Krona started for DU and stopped 20 of 21 shots in the first 49:28 of the game – his first play since February 25 due to a lower-body injury. Matt Davis finished the game and made five saves.
“He’s fine. I pulled him,” Carle said of Chrona’s status after the game. “I wanted [Davis] in there, being able to play the puck a little bit more. [Chrona] got the pucks and touches he needed, and Magnus is fine.”
The Tigers outsprinted the Pioneers 26-23 in the game, but Denver finished with an 18-14 lead in the category in the last two periods of play.
Colorado College goaltender Kaidan Mbereko of Aspen made 23 saves in the shutout, ending DU’s 11-game winning streak over its in-state rival that dated January 2, 2021.
Despite the loss, Denver is still expected to be No. 1 for the start of the NCAA Tournament next week. The Pioneers will hear where they will be traveling for the regional games on Sunday at 4:30 PM MT on the NCAA Selection Show on ESPNU.
Colorado College will take on the winner of the other semifinal between St. Cloud State and North Dakota on Saturday at 6:37 PM MT.
POST-GAME NOTES
- The game was the 337th all-time meeting between DU and CC, with Michigan and Michigan State becoming the most played rivalry in college hockey.
- The teams played their second game ever in the Frozen Faceoff in Minnesota and the first since the 2019 Third-Place Game. The last time the rivals met in a conference tournament semifinal or final was in the WCHA Final Five Championship Game 2005.
- Denver is now 16-12 all-time vs. Colorado College in conference tournaments and 5-2 in the NCHC.
- CC got its first ever win over DU at the Xcel Energy Center (DU is now 3-1-0).
- The Pioneers are now 24-9-1 all-time in the NCHC Tournament.
- Denver dropped to 2-8 all-time in games on St. Patrick’s Day.
- DU won 35 of 50 face-offs, with Carter King And Aidan Thompson both won 13 draws.
- Carter Mazur his career-long streak of 10 game points (5g/9a) and six-game assist streak came to an end.
- Tristan Lemyre had ended his career-long, four-game point streak and three-game goal streak (3g/3a).
- Sean Behrens, Magnus Krona, Massimo Rizzo, McKade Webster And Jared Wright all returned to the lineup after recently missing time with several injuries.
- Mike Benning (sickness) missed his first game of the season.
TARGET OVERVIEW
1st period
No scoring
2nd period
13:22 CC (0-1) PPG, Hunter McKown matched a wrist shot from the left circle.
3rd period
No scoring
CITABELS
Richard and Kitzia Goodman Head Coach David Karl
About the game: “Congratulations to CC. I thought they were the better team tonight. They were much hungrier and more desperate than us, and it was disappointing that we couldn’t get it going. I wasn’t surprised early on that was the case, but I thought we had some moments where we could push and hold that level they are an excellent defensive team and give you a hard time goalkeeping was good they won the special teams battle and they are going to the championship game so congratulations to them .”
Senior captain Justin Lee
About CC’s game: “They wanted it more. They were a little hungrier than us, and they were able to keep us out tonight, which we struggled to get through and get into the house and the harsh areas. They were just just able to keep us out and made our lives more difficult.”
On Hunter McKown’s target“He made a nice move there, a nice pump-fake, and he was able to get around me. I take responsibility for that. I should have been on that court. He’s a very skilled player and he’s very good.” with the puck, so you’re just trying to get in his way.”
Senior Deputy Captain Kyle Mayhew
On Colorado College’s defensive strategy: “I just think they were able to keep us out all night. I think one of the strengths that we’ve always had is our ability, especially on the puck, our speed, and combining those two and I think in were able to penetrate and go into the middle and get chances from there I just think we played most of the game on the outside they kept us out there all night we weren’t in front of the net much the whole game , so just not enough in the ‘the house’.”
VisitDenver Pioneers. comfor full coverage of all DU’s 18 NCAA Division I sports
Like itDenver pioneersAndDenver Hockeyon Facebook
To follow@DU_PioneersAnd@DU_Hockeyon Twitter
To follow@DenverPioneersAnd@DU_Hockeyon Instagram
|
