texas tech snaps no. 22 Terps 11-Game Win Streak, 6-1





Next game: Bucknell 3/18/2023 | 14.00 hours March 18 (Sat) / 2 p.m Bucknell COLLEGE PARK, MD The No. 22 Terps saw their 11-game win streak, the longest since 2011, end in a 6-1 loss to Texas Tech on Friday night. Maryland is now 20-5 overall, while Texas Tech has moved to 24-7. Trinity Schlotterbeck pitched two innings in the circle before giving way to Keira Bucher . The freshman Bucher pitched well four innings, her most in one game this season. She also struckout four batters and went three-up-three-down innings. Kira Pittman recorded the last three outs. Maryland was unable to convert after attacking Texas Tech’s hard pitching, despite two hits by Taylor Liguori along with hits from Kiley Goff And Jaeda McFarland . Liguori tied for the third time with three hits in a game. She also had three against Fairfield last weekend. Abort the action Texas Tech got on the board first and scored three runs on fielder’s choice, RBI single and RBI double.

The Red Raiders added another run in the second with an RBI double. Terp SS Sammy Woods made a clutch grab to end the inning, leaving two Texas Tech runners on base.

Bucher came in big for the Terps in the third inning. After relieving Schlotterbeck, the pitcher delivered a strikeout that retired three consecutive Red Raiders and left a runner on third base.

Liguori doubled in the fifth that hit the outfield wall, but was unable to score.

Texas Tech scored two more in the seventh on a two-run homer.

Sydney Lewis hit a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh to put the Terps on the board. Next one The Terps continued their Saturday homestand against Bucknell at 2 p.m. and Texas Tech at 7 p.m. They play Rider on Sundays at 1pm. All of these matches will be broadcast on Big Ten Plus.

