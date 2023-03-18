Editorial: Cricket comes from remarkable times





New Zealand’s Neil Wagner is hugged by Matt Henry after the Black Caps overcame England at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Photo / Andrew Cornaga, Photosport, File

EDITORIAL The cricket test currently being played at the Basin Reserve marks the end of two conflicting eras for our summer game. First, it will hopefully be the last unseen test match. The black

Caps won their past two Tests on the last ball by removing England in Wellington to level a series and then scrambled through for a last gasp single to beat Sri Lanka in Christchurch. Unfortunately, these remarkable deeds went largely unnoticed. There was a large audience in the Basin, but New Zealand Crickets’ broadcasting deal with Spark and Today FM has left the wider audience for the sport untapped. It underscores that major sports broadcasting deals should be more than just revenue, fan engagement should be a critical metric. These remarkable finishes emphasized the level-headed determination that has become the hallmark of a fine generation of players, probably our best crop yet. And their era is also coming to an end. It is likely that when test cricket next returns to these shores, some of those good players will no longer wear the black cap. The seemingly indefatigable Neil Wagner couldn’t be much more furious about the dying of the light left within him. Trent Boult is already in an ill-defined, unselectable space and (brace yourself) even Kane Williamson has to look at his recently injured elbow and wonder if for the sake of his family’s future he should improve it in the years to come. can use. mercenary T20 leagues. Cricket will return to free-to-air television next summer. By the time the fans have signed on again, the best may well be behind us. Related articles

