Olu Oluwatimi predicts breakout players for Michigan football in 2023





ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Olu Oluwatimi is one of many Wolverines who should hear his name in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the center showcased his talents Friday at Michigan’s Pro Day. While his time in Ann Arbor is drawing to a close, Oluwatimi—the 2022 Outland Trophy winner and Rimington Trophy winner—offered his take on which Michigan players might surprise people this fall. Oluwatimi offered a trio of up-and-coming sophomores: defensive tackle Kenneth Grantrecipient Darius Clemons and defensive back Amorion Walker. “I’m going to say two people: I’m going to say Kenneth Grant and then Darrius Clemons,” Oluwatimi said after his Pro Day practice. Obviously Amorion Walker has been in the media a lot, so you know he’s going to put on a show next year. But I will say those three guys – people who didn’t really get a chance last season to show they could do it, but I feel like they’re going to make a great leap and be really good for us next year. The Amorion Walker hype has steadily grown throughout the spring following his position change from receiver to defensive back. Walker can hide his raw technique with his athleticism and frame; DJ Turner believes he is now the fastest player on the team. Talk about Clemons and Grant started last year despite their relatively short playing time. Jim Harbaugh once called Grant a ‘gift from the football gods’ and Oluwatimi – who faced Grant in practice – has first-hand knowledge of his talent. “Kenneth, he’s a great athlete,” Oluwatimi said of Grant. “Every time we did things over the summer, he was always on top of both times or output or whatever. And he’s about 350. So from that standpoint, he just has all the physical attributes. Obviously you just have to put it together, but even when I went against him last year I saw consistent growth. So if he keeps his head together, I’m confident he’ll be a good player for Michigan next year.” Clemons was part of an outstanding trio of receivers, including Walker, who earned playing time as a true freshman. Clemons also impressed during the 2022 Spring Game. “If you look at him, he’s one of our biggest receivers and he’s a great athlete,” Oluwatimi said. “I thought he was a good receiver last year, but he just didn’t really get a chance to show that. Hopefully he’ll be in that group this year and can catch balls, make critical blocks and things like that.” Oluwatimi, who moved from Virginia to Michigan for the 2022 season, leaves behind a Big Ten champion, a Joe Moore Award winner and a more finished NFL product. “Coach Harbaugh played in the NFL, he coached in the NFL, he did it at a very high level,” Oluwatimi said. “He knows what the NFL game is like. So he tells you, gives you instant feedback, real feedback if he thinks you can make the transition to become a successful starter in the NFL, he’s proven. If he you give that blessing, you still have to earn it, but that gives you confidence that you can start doing it.

