Tennis challenges in doubles but falls at Louisiana Tech





Next game: Alcorn 3/18/2023 | 1 O’CLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON March 18 (Sat) / 1pm Alcorn History RUSTON Northwestern State nearly took Louisiana Tech’s double on Friday, but the Techsters rose in singles to give the Lady Demons a 4-0 loss. NSUs (3-0) Tjasa Klevisar And Ayu Ishibashi couldn’t complete the double and fell 7-6 to Najah Dawson and Leonie Schuknecht to tie up the run for the Lady Techsters. The Lady Demons clutch of Paige Wise And Sophie Garcia defeated Louisiana Tech’s Tiffani Nash and Ilana Tetruashvili 6–2 to start the doubles game to earn the only doubles win for NSU. Louisiana Tech rolled to four first-set wins in singles, while the Lady Techsters sealed the result with singles wins. Ishibashi challenged Olga Bienzobas in slot No. 2 with a first set win 6–3, before Bienzobas won the last two sets 6–3. Klevisar challenged Leonie Schuknecht for the top with a 7-6 win in the first set before Schuknecht came back to force a third set 6-4. The third set was tied at 1-1 as the match went undecided. Tech’s Najah Dawson was on top Paige Wise in the No. 3 slot (6-2, 6-2) and defeated Ana Rodrigues Mariella Minetti in position No. 5 (6-1, 6-1). Renske Ubachs , number 6, fell short against Ilana Tetruashvili 7-6 in the first set. Ubachs and Tetruashvili were left unfinished in the second set, tied at 3. The other unfinished singles match was ranked No. 4 as Garcia dropped the first set 6-4 to Nash, they were tied 6-6 in the second set. “Congratulations to Tech, they fought really hard and gave us a hard time,” head coach Jonas Brobeck said. “Tomorrow is a great opportunity to work and execute the things we didn’t get right today in our last home game before conference starts.” The Lady Demons return home at 1pm Saturday for the final non-conference game against Alcorn (4-8). NSU leads 3-0 in the series against Alcorn that started in 2016. Tennis match results Northwestern State v. Louisiana Tech March 17, 2023 in Ruston, La. Technology 4, NSU 0 SINGLE: 1. Tjasa Klevisar (NSU) v Leonie Schuknecht (TECH) 7-6, 4-6, UNF 2.Olga Bienzobas (TECH) defeated. Ayu Ishibashi (NSU) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 3.Defeating Najah Dawson (TECH). Paige Wise (NSU) 6-2, 6-2 4. Tiffany Nash (TECH) v. Sophie Garcia (NSU) 6-4, 6-6 UNF 5.Ana Rodrigues (TECH) defeated. Mariella Minetti (NSU) 6-1, 6-1 6. Ilana Tetruashvili (TECH) v. Renske Ubachs (NSU) 7-6, 3-3 UNF Order of Finish: 5,3,2 DOUBLE: 1.Defeating Najah Dawson/Leonie Schuknecht (TECH). Tjasa Klevisar / Ayu Ishibashi (NSU) 7-6 2.Olga Bienzobas/Ana Rodrigues (TECH) defeated. Dorota Szczygielska / Renske Ubachs (NSU) 7-5 3. Sofia Garcia / Paige Wise (NSU) def. Tiffany Nash/Ilana Tetruashvili (TECH) 6-2 Order of Finish: 3,2,1

