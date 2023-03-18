No. 5 Terriers Down Friars in overtime to reach Hockey East title game





Next game: vs. Merrimack (HE final) 3/18/2023 | 19:00 March 18 (Sat) / 7pm in return for Merrimack (HE final) BOSTON – Freshmen Quin Hutson scored with 9:08 left in overtime to lead Boston University’s top-seeded men’s ice hockey team to a 2-1 victory over seventh-seeded Providence in Friday night’s Hockey East Championship semifinals at TD Garden. The game was scoreless until the late stages of regulation when the Friars came first on the board with 7:35 left in the third. BU got an equalizer from junior Dylan Peterson just over five minutes later to send the game to overtime, where Hutson buried a perfect pass from junior luke tuch to push the Terriers to Saturday’s Hockey East title game. Junior Drew seller made 37 saves, including an impressive stop on a PC breakaway with the Friars 1-0 down to enable the comeback. freshman Ryan Green assisted on both goals for BU, which improves to 26-10-0 this year. HOW IT HAPPENED In an effort to extend their season, the Friars held significant shot advantages in both the first (11-2) and second (12-6) periods, but the teams entered the second break in a scoreless deadlock.

Immediately after BU knocked out the game’s third and final power play opportunity for PC, the Friars opened the scoring when a bid from Bennett Schimek went off the outer edge of Commesso’s right circle and came in at 12:24 of the game. third.

The Terriers got a power play opportunity with 5:36 left in regulation, but the PC penalty kill almost stole the show and sealed the game.

After a shot from Hutson hit the right pipe on the man advantage, the Friars created a short breakaway for Nick Poisson, who was denied by Commesso on an unbelievable stretch skate save at the left post.

BU was able to tie the game at 5-on-5 with 2:32 left in the third when Peterson scored from the slot on a pass from the left by freshmen Lane Hutson went off Greene's stick and straight for Peterson, who quietly put down his fifth hit of the season.

The Terriers had four shot attempts in the final minute and two were on target, but the Friar defense held on to force the game into extra time.

BU had a chance to win the game on power play six minutes into extra time, but PC’s penalty kill was up to the task.

An initial rush led to the winner as Greene moved to Tuch in the neutral zone and Tuch shot in down the left before he Quin Hutson streak through the slot to end the match. GAME NOTES With 12:05 left in regulation, senior Case McCarthy was injured after crashing into the endboards behind the PC goal, and after being down for several minutes was able to get up and onto his skates before taking off on a gurney.

In their past three Hockey East games at TD Garden, the Terriers have allowed just two regulation goals.

Providence’s last three losses of the season were all at the hands of the Terriers.

Each team went 0-for-3 on the power play.

Quin Hutson scored five goals in BU's current six-game winning streak and Friday's result was his team-best sixth-game winner of the season.

scored five goals in BU’s current six-game winning streak and Friday’s result was his team-best sixth-game winner of the season. Peterson has three goals and four assists in the past six games.

Commesso has made a combined 76 saves in his past two starts against Providence. NEXT ONE The Terriers will attempt to win their 10th Hockey East tournament title on Saturday (March 18) when they face the winner of Friday’s second semifinal between No. 2 seed Merrimack and No. 5 seed UMass Lowell.

Playtime is set at 7:00 PM

