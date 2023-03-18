USA Cricket Stripped As ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Co-Host; Cricket West Indies as sole host

USA Cricket has reportedly been stripped as the co-hosts of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The US Cricket Board was set to co-host the mega event with Cricket West Indies next year, but the ICC has now made some changes.

According to a report by Cricket nextICC sources have confirmed that Cricket West Indies will be the sole host of the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The International Cricket Government has contracted CWI for the event and will hold Cricket West Indies responsible to deliver.

Speak with Cricket nextinformed ICC sources:

For co-hosted World Cups, we often have a contract with the Full Member (FM) as the host who is fully responsible for the delivery of the Event. The FM would then have an organizing agreement with the relevant members to ensure the successful organization of World Cup matches in other countries. In this case, Cricket West Indies has been contracted to host the World Cup,” ICC sources said.

The statement suggests that if West Indies Cricket chooses to hold a few matches in another country, including the US, CWI officials can make a decision on the matter.

Probable Reason Behind ICC Stripping USA Cricket As Co-Host Of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

One of the reasons USA Cricket lost its co-host status is that there is no clarity on who runs things on the board.

In the past, the ICC banned the American Cricket Federation or helplessly allowed another elected body to support it. Even now, the International Cricket Board conducts its affairs in the United States through their employees of that country.

Sources following these developments questioned ICC’s “love” for the US and sought an explanation as to why countries in Africa or up-and-coming teams like Nepal will not be given hosting rights for a mega event like ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Fans should note that Pankaj Khimji from Oman has now replaced Ricky Skerritt on the ICC Nominating Committee. Khimji is a member director of associate countries in ICC, while Skerritt played a key role in USA Cricket’s nomination as a co-host for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.



