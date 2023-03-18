Sports
The 2023 men’s college hockey transfer board – Grand Forks Herald
GRAND FORKS The transfer portal will play an important role in shaping college hockey teams for the 2023-24 season.
This page tracks the movements of men’s college hockey players during the 2021 off-season, following players who have committed to new programs and those who have entered the transfer portal and are still available. Sources are linked.
For tips or updates, email Herald College Hockey writer Brad Schlossman at bschlossman@gfherald.com. Follow Schlossman on Twitter @SchlossmanGF for social media updates.
- Northeast F Ryan St. Louis to Brown
- Arizona State G Ben Kraws to portal
Men’s hockey transfers 2023
Miami
Lake Superior state
Brown
RPI
Untied players in transfer portal
FORWARD
- Ryan Naumovski, Sr., Niagara, 9-1726
- Liam Gorman, Sr, Princeton, 12-1224 (PIT Pick)
- Ryan Mahshie, Sr., RPI, 15-722
- Reed Lebster, Sr., UMass, 8-1422
- Cal Kiefiuk, Sr., UMass, 7-1421
- Lucas Vanroboys, sr, Bentley, 4-1620
- TJ Walsh, Sr., RPI, 7-1017
- Jacques Bouquot, Sr., Vermont, 6-1016
- Rylee St. Onge, Sr., Mercyhurst, 8-715
- Cole Donhauser, Sr., Yale, 6-713
- Alex Peterson, Sr., Holy Cross, 5-813
- Jonathan Bendorf, Sr., Mercyhurst, 4-913
- Cole Quisenberry, Sr., Brown, 5-712
- Bradley Cocca, Sr., Brown, 4-812
- Spencer Kersten, Sr., Princeton, 4-610
- Grayson Constable, Sr., Holy Cross, 3-69
- Adam Pitters, Sr., Bowling Green, 2-57
- Logan Jenuwine, Sr., Lake Superior St., 3-36
- Dallas Tulik, Sr., Ferris State, 3-36
- Riley Hughes, Sr., Northeastern, 2-46 (NYR pick)
- Liam Izyk, Sr., Boston College, 3-25
- Zach Dubinsky, Sr., Michigan State, 1-45
- Cade Kowalski, Sr., Ferris State, 3-14
- Ryder Donovan, Jr., Wisconsin, 2-24 (in 2021-22) (VGK pick)
- Mark Gallant, Sr., Dartmouth, 2-02
- Max Neill, fr, Lindenwood, 1-12
- Matt Allen, Sr., Union, 0-22
- Matthew Fawcett, Sr., Maine, 1-01
- Kendrick Frost, Sr. Army, 0-11
- Christian Sanda, Sr., Union, 0-00
- Adisen Brueck, fr, Lindenwood, 0-00
- Blaine Warnert, sof, St. Thomas, 0-00
- Alexander Tertyshny, sof, American International, DNP
- Charlie Campbell, sof, Clarkson, DNP
- Spencer DenBeste, Jr., Lake Superior State, DNP
DEFENDER
- Brandon Koch, Sr., Air Force, 6-1824
- Jacob Bengtsson, Jr., Lake Superior State, 1-2223
- Tanner Palocsik, Sr., Brown, 4-1822
- Seven Walton, Sr., Princeton, 7-1421
- Nick Hale, Sr., Holy Cross, 7-916
- Luke Krys, Sr., Brown, 2-1416
- Cade Townend, Sr., Mercyhurst, 3-1114
- Jake Willets, Sr., Lake Superior St., 4-812
- James Crossman, Sr., Brown, 9-312
- Samuli Niinisaari, senior, brown, 0-88
- Mason Klee, Sr., RPI, 1-67
- Joseph Maziarz, Sr., Mercyhurst, 3-36
- Brandon Tabakin, Sr., Yale, 2-46
- Trevor LeDonne, So St. Thomas, 0-55
- Patrick Dawson, Sr., Sacred Heart, 2-24
- Mitch Andres, Sr., Boston College, 1-23
- Tyler Spott, Sr., Northeast, 0-22
- Dawson Bruneski, Sr., Maine, 0-22
- Arvid Henrikson, Sr., Lake Superior St., 0-11 (MTL pick)
- Shay Donovan, Sr., Wisconsin, 0-11
- Cam Gaudette, so, Northeast, 0-11
- Luke Albert, Sr, Brown, 0-11
- James Davenport, Jr., Northeast, 0-00
- Brock Paul, Sr., Dartmouth, 0-00
- Brenden Rons, Sr., Ferris State, 0-00
- Jeppe Urup, Sr, Sacred Heart, 0-00
- Peter Muzyka, Sr., Cornell, DNP
GOAL TENDER
- Chad Veltri, Sr., Niagara, 18-16-3, 2.78, .906
- Luke Lush, Sr., Sacred Heart, 14-16-3, 2.69, .899
- Seth Eisele, Sr., Lake Superior State, 3-9, 2.86, .913
- Zack Rose, Sr., Bowling Green, 3-1, 3.44, .891
- Ben Kraws, Sr., Arizona State, 3-0, 2.19, .926
- Kolby Matthews, Sr, RIT, 3-2, 2.82, .904
- Connor Hopkins, Jr., Yale, 0-4, 5.23, .814
- Ethan Roberts, fr, St. Thomas, 0-2, .869, 4.53
- Francis Boisvert, Sr., St. Louis; Lawrence, 0-0, .938, 3.70
- Henry Baribeau, Sr., St. Thomas, 0-0, 1.000, 0.00
2022 men’s college hockey transfer board
2021 men’s college hockey transfer board
Note: There are a handful of players who entered the portal in 2022 and have not played any hockey this season. They are at the bottom of the list
. Some of them are still eligible and could join a team next season, although it’s rare for a player to be picked up after being out for a full year.
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald’s circulation division four times and the North Dakota Sportswriter of the Year once. He lives in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
