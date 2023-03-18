The 2023 men’s college hockey transfer board – Grand Forks Herald





GRAND FORKS The transfer portal will play an important role in shaping college hockey teams for the 2023-24 season. This page tracks the movements of men’s college hockey players during the 2021 off-season, following players who have committed to new programs and those who have entered the transfer portal and are still available. Sources are linked. For tips or updates, email Herald College Hockey writer Brad Schlossman at bschlossman@gfherald.com. Follow Schlossman on Twitter @SchlossmanGF for social media updates. Northeast F Ryan St. Louis to Brown

Arizona State G Ben Kraws to portal Men’s hockey transfers 2023 Miami F Raimonds Vitolins, sof, Vermont (Green Bay USHL) Lake Superior state F Sasha Teleguine, fr, UConn (Chilliwack BCHL) Brown F Ryan St. Louis, fr, Northeast (Dubuque USHL) RPI F Dovar Tinling, sof, Vermont (Penticton BCHL) Untied players in transfer portal FORWARD Ryan Naumovski, Sr., Niagara, 9-1726

Liam Gorman, Sr, Princeton, 12-1224 (PIT Pick)

Ryan Mahshie, Sr., RPI, 15-722

Reed Lebster, Sr., UMass, 8-1422

Cal Kiefiuk, Sr., UMass, 7-1421

Lucas Vanroboys, sr, Bentley, 4-1620

TJ Walsh, Sr., RPI, 7-1017

Jacques Bouquot, Sr., Vermont, 6-1016

Rylee St. Onge, Sr., Mercyhurst, 8-715

Cole Donhauser, Sr., Yale, 6-713

Alex Peterson, Sr., Holy Cross, 5-813

Jonathan Bendorf, Sr., Mercyhurst, 4-913

Cole Quisenberry, Sr., Brown, 5-712

Bradley Cocca, Sr., Brown, 4-812

Spencer Kersten, Sr., Princeton, 4-610

Grayson Constable, Sr., Holy Cross, 3-69

Adam Pitters, Sr., Bowling Green, 2-57

Logan Jenuwine, Sr., Lake Superior St., 3-36

Dallas Tulik, Sr., Ferris State, 3-36

Riley Hughes, Sr., Northeastern, 2-46 (NYR pick)

Liam Izyk, Sr., Boston College, 3-25

Zach Dubinsky, Sr., Michigan State, 1-45

Cade Kowalski, Sr., Ferris State, 3-14

Ryder Donovan, Jr., Wisconsin, 2-24 (in 2021-22) (VGK pick)

Mark Gallant, Sr., Dartmouth, 2-02

Max Neill, fr, Lindenwood, 1-12

Matt Allen, Sr., Union, 0-22

Matthew Fawcett, Sr., Maine, 1-01

Kendrick Frost, Sr. Army, 0-11

Christian Sanda, Sr., Union, 0-00

Adisen Brueck, fr, Lindenwood, 0-00

Blaine Warnert, sof, St. Thomas, 0-00

Alexander Tertyshny, sof, American International, DNP

Charlie Campbell, sof, Clarkson, DNP

Spencer DenBeste, Jr., Lake Superior State, DNP DEFENDER Brandon Koch, Sr., Air Force, 6-1824

Jacob Bengtsson, Jr., Lake Superior State, 1-2223

Tanner Palocsik, Sr., Brown, 4-1822

Seven Walton, Sr., Princeton, 7-1421

Nick Hale, Sr., Holy Cross, 7-916

Luke Krys, Sr., Brown, 2-1416

Cade Townend, Sr., Mercyhurst, 3-1114

Jake Willets, Sr., Lake Superior St., 4-812

James Crossman, Sr., Brown, 9-312

Samuli Niinisaari, senior, brown, 0-88

Mason Klee, Sr., RPI, 1-67

Joseph Maziarz, Sr., Mercyhurst, 3-36

Brandon Tabakin, Sr., Yale, 2-46

Trevor LeDonne, So St. Thomas, 0-55

Patrick Dawson, Sr., Sacred Heart, 2-24

Mitch Andres, Sr., Boston College, 1-23

Tyler Spott, Sr., Northeast, 0-22

Dawson Bruneski, Sr., Maine, 0-22

Arvid Henrikson, Sr., Lake Superior St., 0-11 (MTL pick)

Shay Donovan, Sr., Wisconsin, 0-11

Cam Gaudette, so, Northeast, 0-11

Luke Albert, Sr, Brown, 0-11

James Davenport, Jr., Northeast, 0-00

Brock Paul, Sr., Dartmouth, 0-00

Brenden Rons, Sr., Ferris State, 0-00

Jeppe Urup, Sr, Sacred Heart, 0-00

Peter Muzyka, Sr., Cornell, DNP GOAL TENDER Chad Veltri, Sr., Niagara, 18-16-3, 2.78, .906

Luke Lush, Sr., Sacred Heart, 14-16-3, 2.69, .899

Seth Eisele, Sr., Lake Superior State, 3-9, 2.86, .913

Zack Rose, Sr., Bowling Green, 3-1, 3.44, .891

Ben Kraws, Sr., Arizona State, 3-0, 2.19, .926

Kolby Matthews, Sr, RIT, 3-2, 2.82, .904

Connor Hopkins, Jr., Yale, 0-4, 5.23, .814

Ethan Roberts, fr, St. Thomas, 0-2, .869, 4.53

Francis Boisvert, Sr., St. Louis; Lawrence, 0-0, .938, 3.70

Henry Baribeau, Sr., St. Thomas, 0-0, 1.000, 0.00 2022 men’s college hockey transfer board 2021 men’s college hockey transfer board Note: There are a handful of players who entered the portal in 2022 and have not played any hockey this season. They are at the bottom of the list Transfer sign 2022 . Some of them are still eligible and could join a team next season, although it’s rare for a player to be picked up after being out for a full year.

By Brad Elliot Schlossman Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald’s circulation division four times and the North Dakota Sportswriter of the Year once. He lives in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.

