China sweeps places in women’s singles semifinal at WTT Singapore Smash





Chinese rowers secured the women’s singles and doubles titles of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash here on Friday. Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu, Qian Tianyi and Zhang Rui took all four places in the women’s singles semifinals. Top-ranked Sun emerged victorious in a seven-set thriller against South Korea’s Joo Cheon-hui. Joo, the number 104 in the world, gave everything to drag the game to a decision, where Sun eventually won 11-5, reports Xinhua. Monaco’s Yang Xiaoxin had a better start to the match with an 11-7 win in the first set, but fourth-ranked Wang responded quickly by winning the next four games: 11-7, 11-9, 12-10, 11-2. Sun and Wang compete for a spot in the final. Qian won similarly to Wang, recovering from her first set loss to dispatch Austria’s Sofia Polcanova 8–11, 11–7, 11–8, 11–5, 11–6. Zhang defeated 39-year-old German helicopter Han Ying 4-1 to book a semifinal match against Qian. In the women’s doubles semifinals, Wang Manyu/Sun Yingsha sailed past South Korean duo Shin Yu-bin/Jeon Ji-hee 3-0, while Japan’s Chen Meng/Wang Yidi defeated Mima Ito/Hina Hayata 3-1 defeated. Reigning Olympic champion Ma Long passed Germany’s Qiu Dang in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the men’s singles. “It was probably the best game I’ve played since last year’s Singapore Smash. In terms of form and goals, I performed well on the field and I felt quite comfortable today,” said 34-year-old Ma. Ma’s semi-final opponent is Brazil’s Hugo Calderano, who beat Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna 4-0. Wang Chuqin defeated compatriot Lin Gaoyuan 4-1 to set up a semi-final encounter with the tournament’s top seed Fan Zhendong, who defeated Swedish prodigy Truls Moregard 4-2. Also on Friday, Fan and Wang paired up to win 3-1 in the men’s doubles semifinal against Japan’s Yukiya Uda/Shunsuke Togami. The Chinese duo will compete for the title with Jang Woo-jin/Lim Jong-hoon from South Korea, who defeated Lin Yun-Ju/Chuang Chih-Yuan from Chinese Taipei 3-1.

