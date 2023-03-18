Sports
Softball wins Chattanooga, ASUN Opener Saturday vs. Jacksonville moved to noon
FORT MYERS, Fla.– The FGCU softball team completed the series sweep of Chattanooga on Saturday, closing Mocsin game two 6-0 and winning in walk-off fashion in the series final 4-3.
FGCU improved to 18-12 overall with its fifth win in a row, while Chattanooga fell to 14-10 on the season. In 2022, the Mocs was won 1-2 in the NCAA Tournament in the Tuscaloosa Regional before being eliminated by No. 6 Alabama.
“Just a great start from Angie to start the day, and a lot of resilience shown by our team to come back after Chattanooga tied the game late,” said FGCU softball head coach david deros“Great springboard to our first series of conferences starting Saturday.”
JuniorAngelina Bonnilla(Coral Gables, Fla./Coral Gables HS)recorded her first complete game shutout of her career in the opening game of the day. Bonilla stifled the Mocs by giving up only three hits, struckout three batters and walked none. Her 48 strikeouts this year lead all Eagles in the category. Bonilla’sgem marked the fifth shutout of the season for FGCU.
Offensive, freshmanTiffany meek (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla./William T. Dwyer HS)sophomoreRiley Oakes (Oviedo, Fla./Bishop Moore Catholic HS/Radford)and graduatedTaylor Filla(Fort Myers, Fla./Bishop Verot HS/USF)each produced two hits. Both Meeks and Oakes ran for the Eagles’ cause.
SeniorNeely Peterson(Wesley Chapel, Fla./Cypress Creek HS/Colorado State & Santa Fe College)two runs, RBI double broke the scoreless tie in the third. FGCU would score a few more runs in the fourth to lead 4-0 on four complete.
sophomoreKayleigh Roper‘s(Venice, Fla./Venice HS/Michigan State)RBI in the fifth made it 5-0 Owen Booger followed with an RBI single in the sixth to complete the 6-0 shutout.
In the series finale, Chattanooga faced the final out, but extended the game with a three-a-piece two-run home run tie. season and his second in two days.
freshmanEmily Chiarella(Lutz, Fla./Steinbrenner HS)sent a ball up the left side of the infield to seal the deal and clinch this streak of wins from the Mocs.
FGCU opened the game with a run in the first thanks to a sacrifice fly by Oakes. In the third, freshmanOlivia Black(Fort Pierce, Fla./Fort Pierce Central HS)stole third base, then trotted home as the ball flew into the outfield. Black is a perfect 16-for-16 in stolen bases on the season. Entering the series, FGCU was ranked 6th in the country in total steals.
Filla would later follow up with an RBI single to make it 3-0 Eagles on three complete. Meek stayed hot by recording two more hits to finish the day 4-for-5.
Chattanooga scored the first run of the day in the fifth inning, before trying a heroic run in the top of the seventh. The FGCUpitching staff held the Most scoreless for 13 innings in a row.
Despite blowing the chance of rescue, seniorBaylee Haggard (Naples, Fla./Palmetto Ridge HS/Florida SouthWestern State & South Florida State College)was credited with the victory in relief action, her fourth of the year. JuniorClaire Maulding(Casey, Illinois/Casey Westfield HS/Lake Land College)pitched the first four innings and gave up no runs on only four hits.
FGCU will now turn its attention to the ASUN opening series with Jacksonville starting Saturday at the FGCU Softball Complex. Saturday’s doubleheader has been officially moved to an afternoon start due to threatening weather. The Eagles close the series on Sunday at 1 PM with Dolphins
For up-to-date information on the FGCUsoftball program, follow on Twitter @FGCU_Softball, Instagram at fgcusoftball, Facebook, and stay tuned at FGCUAthletics.com.
COACHDEIROS
The founder of FGCU softball,david deroswill enter his 21st season as head coach in 2023. Deiroshas, who was hired in 2001 to build the program from the ground up, has since led the Eagles to a record of 724-409-3 (.636), going with 176 -109 (.618) in the ASUN, had 16 seasons with a winning record and nine campaigns of over 35 wins. Deiroshas also led the Eagles to three ASUN season championships (2008, 2012, and 2016) and one ASUN tournament title (2012). In 2012, FGCU defeated No. 5 Florida in its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance. Last season (2022), FGCU defeated both No. 8 Texas and No. 10 Florida again. is the founding head coach of the 1999 District Champion/2001 Regional Runner-Up Gulf Coast High School in Naples.
