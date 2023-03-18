Sports
Australia ravaged by cricket fans after ‘horrible’ scenes against India
Another day, another shocking collapse of the at bat for Australia in India. This time it came in the ODI which opens the series cricket match in Mumbai, as the Aussies threw off a promising start and crashed to a five-wicket defeat.
India overcame a sparkling spell from Mitchell Starc (3-49), who, along with Marcus Stoinis (2-27), ripped through India’s batting attack, before a late rally took the hosts home with 61 balls to spare. Mitch Marsh top-scored with 81 from 65 balls to set Australia up for what should have been a competitive total.
‘EXCESSIVE’: Adam Gilchrist in $380 million case of mistaken identity
‘SLEY’: New uproar over Usman Khawaja debacle in India
WOW: Kuhnemann lifts the lid on the Ravi Jadeja act after the India Test series
However, a disastrous mid-order collapse saw the Aussies lose their last six wickets for just 19 runs as they were knocked out for just 188 runs. It was an all-too-familiar sight for Australia’s batsmen on this tour of India, with similarly troubling collapses seen in the recently completed four-match Test series between the two cricket powerhouses.
Marsh broke 10 fours and five sixes to create an excellent platform for Australia after the visitors were sent to bat. But Marsh’s exit in the 20th over resulted in a stunning 8-59 collapse as Australia fell from 2-129 to be all out in 35.4 overs.
Josh Inglis (26), Steve Smith (22), Marnus Labuschagne (15) and Cameron Green (12) all started without looking completely comfortable.
Glenn Maxwell, who played his first international match since breaking his left leg in November, was out for eight after his attempted flounder failed. India paceman Mohammed Shami was the main destroyer 3-17 from six overs, while Mohammed Siraj snapped 3-29.
“We didn’t expect this coming out of the starting blocks, it’s usually pretty big scores here,” said Australia’s substitute skipper Steve Smith. “I thought India was a very good bowler. We probably missed a few.
“I think if we had gotten over 250 it could have been an interesting race. We were only one partnership away from our win, and Jadeja and Rahul showed how it’s done.”
The cricketing world was momentarily stunned by Australia’s epic collapse. Many fans described the scenes as “appalling” and were stunned at the drastic nature of Aussie’s meltdown after such a blistering start.
India cruise to victory after shocking start
India’s chase got off to a terrible start, with the hosts teetering at 4-39 and 5-83 after Starc and Stoinis rattled through their batting line-ups. However, a score of 108 runs between KL Rahul (75no from 91 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (45no from 69 balls) led India to what ended up being a comfortable victory. The result gave India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with game two to be played at Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
Stoinis struck in the second over, removing Ishan Kishan lbw for three, before a devastating spell from Starc put the visitors on top. Left-handed superstar Virat Kohli (four) lbw was quickly trapped with a peach of a delivery, sending Suryakumar Yadav on the next ball to cut the hosts down to 3-16.
Rahul negotiated the hat-trick ball with a beautiful cover drive for four, but Starc wasn’t done yet. Shubman Gill (20) was on second when he was dropped off the Starc bowling alley by wicketkeeper Josh Inglis.
Starc eventually got his man, with Marnus Labuschagne taking a sharp catch. By then, Starc had numbers of 3-20.
When Deputy Skipper Hardik Pandya (25) hooked Stoinis in depth to Cameron Green, India were 5-83 and looking shaky. But from there, Rahul and Jadeja took control of the match, with their steady partnership ensuring India rode to victory.
with AAP
