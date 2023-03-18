Coach Case McCarthy is doing well after being carried off during the Hockey East Semifinals





Boston University deputy captain Case McCarthy appeared to have been knocked unconscious by a heavy blow to the boards during the third period of Friday’s Hockey East semifinals at TD Garden. He was taken off the ice on a stretcher, but BU later said he was alert and moving his limbs at a local hospital. He’s doing really well, said coach Jay Pandolfo after the Terriers beat Providence 2-1 to advance to Saturday’s Hockey East championship game. With the game between top-seeded BU and Providence scoreless in the third period, McCarthy skated into the Friars zone with the puck. Providence forward Patrick Moynihan slammed into McCarthy from the right, causing the senior defenseman to lose his balance and hit the boards with his left shoulder first. Play was stopped immediately at 12:05 when McCarthy fell onto his back with his arms spread. As a BU coach attended to McCarthy, players from both teams took a knee and the Garden fell silent. After several minutes, McCarthy began to move. As a stretcher was set up, trainers helped him to his knees. McCarthy got to his feet on his own, but was still placed on the stretcher, with players from both teams (including Moynihan) patting him on the back as he made his way to the tunnel.

