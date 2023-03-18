After 36 holes on the first day, men’s golf ranked third in Tucson





sophomore Preston Summerhays led the way for the No. 2/3 Arizona State Men’s Golf after two rounds on the first day of play with a 66-71=137/-7 to land in fifth spot on the individual leaderboard in the National Invitational Tournament in Tucson.. Arizona State is in third place overall with one day left to play in the 13-team field after shooting two rounds (274-288=536/-14) in the first day of action in the South. The first round finished 14-under and in first place. The second round is on its way! 2) Summer Sharks??? -6

T5) Ballester?? -4

T7) Myseth?? -3

T24) Johnston?? -1

T34) Potter ?? E T52) Rabbit ??? +1 *individ.

T61) Salvanera ?? +2 *individ. ?? https://t.co/TRVLd7Klz6#ForksUp /// ?????? pic.twitter.com/2wacFG1AEw Sun Devil men’s golf (@sundevilmgolf) March 17, 2023 Summerhays shot an impressive 6-under 66 in the first round with seven birdies to lead the Sun Devils to first place after the first 18 holes. ASU posted scores at even par or under in the round. Jose Luis Ballester shot a 4-under 68 in the first 18, with five birdies on the card. Michael Myseth finished with a 3-under 69, hollowing out for eagle on hole 4 with another four birdies. “We were great the first 17 holes,” head coach said Matt Thurmond . “It’s been a while since we’ve played 36 and we definitely didn’t seem to have the emotional resilience you need to be sharp for that long. All in all it was a decent day and we’re close to the lead going into the last lap, we’re back in the last clutch and it’s going to be a fun day tomorrow.” In the second round of the day, Potter made six birdies in an 1-under 71 map. Rygg Johnston and Summerhays also both posted 1-under 71 cards. Summerhays leads the pack with 28 pars, while sharing fourth for most birdies with Potter. The Sun Devils have the third most birdies of the 13 teams, with 38. The Sun Devils are one shot at second and five shots at first with one day left to play. All five Sun Devils posted two rounds of scoring to place in the top-45. Kiko Coelho placed one (73-71=144/-1) as an individual to land on T36. The Sun Devils entered the clubhouse after a strong start on the first day of action. Arizona State Men’s Golf and Summerhays will look to build on the first day of the final round on Saturday, looking for the top spots in teams and individuals. Links and tee times for Tuesday will be announced late Friday evening. Live stats are provided at Golfstat.com

