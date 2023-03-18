Ihsanullah: The boy from Swat in Pakistan who became famous with a speed of 152.65 km/h





Like many Pakistani cricket fairy tales, this one begins with a broken stump. About four years ago it was in the hilly terrain of the village of Matta in the Swat Valley that an indulgent Mamu was invited to watch his nephew bowl on a well-rolled field that had come onto the rocky bank of a cackling river for a tape . ball cricket game. That day, the speed-obsessed cousin ran in like the wind and splintered the wood behind the batsman. It was the moment when the family was convinced that their son was special and needed to be cared for by specialists.

The Mamu would convince his father who would decide to take the teenager to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Remote Area talent show in Mardan town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The trip did not go as planned. The two-hour journey between the mountains delayed their arrival on the ground. However, an attentive PCB scout gave the youngster a chance. The boy softly whispered a ‘dua’ and gave his all. The speed gun indicated 140 km/h.

He would be shortlisted for the Stage 2 camp in Multan where coaches would further refine his skills. On the final day, after weeks of training with the region’s fastest young jocks, he would undergo another speed test. The boy softly whispered a dua again and gave everything. This time the score was 144 km/h. Still, the Swat Valley boy would remain one of many, not even good enough to be part of the Pakistan U-19 team.

Ihsanullah during a PSL match. (PCB) Ihsanullah during a PSL match. (PCB) In a country blessed with a perpetual surplus of fast bowling, a pacemaker averaging 90 mph doesn’t draw attention. But to some die-hard pace nerds, no one would even call them fast bowlers. It wasn’t until the boy from Matta, while playing in the Pakistani Super League for Multan Sultans, smashed the stumps of internationally acclaimed powerhitter Iftikhar Ahmed with a 152.65 km/h ball that he gained recognition and fame. It was as sudden as one of his lightning bolts shattering out of nowhere. Finally, in talks on stadium terraces, he wasn’t “this tall boy from Matta who bowls fast.” He was now Ihsanullah, just Ihsanullah. Even on his profile page on the PCB website, like those Brazilian footballers, he uses the single name. If it were up to Pakistan, his middle name could be ‘150 km/h’. Pace has given him identity and also all the modern digital trappings that come with fame. His celebratory routine – after every wicket, Ihsanullah fires an imaginary arrow plucked from a quiver on his back – has inspired rolls. In recent weeks he has been interviewed by popular cricket YouTubers – the Mamu story comes from his conversation with cricket statistician Mazhar Arshad. He is also a subject of memes. And as the ultimate digital greeting, he also has a fake account, clearly the handiwork of a Pakistani speed freak as it is called ‘Ihsanullah.152.7’. Big dreams Later today, as Multan Sultans play the PSL final, Ihsanullah has a chance to realize some dreams. At 21 wickets, he is only two short of current leader and Multan Sultan’s team-mate Abbas Afridi, and aims to be the top wicket taker. His other big hope is to become PSL’s tez tareen bowler – translated as the fastest of this edition. Tearaways like Ihsanullah love the big stage. Chants from the terraces and millions watching on television can get the adrenaline kicking in an excited young pacesetter. According to his teammates, even a ball of 160 km / h is possible. In his various online interviews, the newcomer, seemingly unaffected by the PR machines, displays the usual bravado and gaffe of a cricketer equipped to terrorize batsmen. Since his five-wicket PSL haul, he has spoken of bowling faster than Umran Malik, who clocked 157km/h in the last IPL, of reaching Pakistan’s World Cup squad, making his debut against India, taking five wickets and Virat Kohli scalping. . He was asked the most important rapid-fire question: Which batsmen is he most afraid of? None being the answer. Disclaimer: Ihsanullah is not Shoaib Akhtar, not yet. He is just a village boy who thinks out loud and innocently articulates his dreams which he shares with others in his fast bowling crazy nation. The experts and experts also drool. Growing up, Ihsanullah’s tempo guru was Waqar Younis. YouTube would facilitate his distance learning. Years later, he would meet his role model at a National Cricket Academy camp. Waqar would change its run, the update would increase its speed. In one of the many interviews, the Matta Express – that’s the working title given to him by his fans – reported on his second meeting with Waqar during the PSL. He told me, ‘Beta, kabhi pace ko nahi chhodna (Son, never give up the pace)’. Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, as he assesses the new fast kid in town, is clear that those with speed should use it unabashedly. Butt cannot understand the overuse of slower ball variations by those blessed with speed. He is among the majority in Pakistan who want Ihsanullah to whisper dua softly and give his all every time he rushes in to bowl. Rashid Latif, one of the understated voices of Pakistani cricket, saw Ihsanullah much earlier than the world. In his YouTube show, the presenter and veteran of Pakistani cricket, Dr Nauman Niaz, recalls how Rashid called him a few years ago while watching the Kashmir Premier League to say that he was a real fast bowler. Latif dissects the youngster’s 4-1-12-5 spell against Quetta Gladiators. He’s got height plus his action makes it hard for a batsman to judge length. In the game he bowled aage (up), peeche (back of a length), short, sub… game hi khatam kar diya (finished the game). Hard to counter The action that Latif is talking about also needs attention. The smooth approach to the crease and powerful loading are at the heart of Ihsanullah’s bowling. Like a high-strung bow, the uncoiling of his hands and torso at the point of release makes him deceptively fast as well as dangerously fast. It also helps him lift the ball from a good length – the one pitch hated by Subcontinent batsmen used to playing slow, low wickets. So how far is Ihsanullah from the Pakistani side? Mohammad Asif, arguably the most cunning and skillful pacer to ever play the game, uses the speed gun data to make his point. On a television show, he points out that Haris Rauf’s pace is dropping in the PSL and suggests that Ihshanullah can take his place. Batter Mohammad Yusuf is also on the panel, but disagrees completely. Unlike the television studio, Matta’s house is not divided. In Ihsanullah’s hometown, they are calling for his quick inclusion in the Pakistani team. In a ground report on Digital Pakistan, a reporter speaks to the tempo sensation’s mamu, brother and a teammate. He also shows a homeless house with half-fallen walls. This is Ihshanullah’s house which was destroyed last year during the terrible floods that flooded the Swat valley. The family would also lose their farmland as a result. Yet the family never compromised on cricket. Mamu calls Matta’s star a role model for children. But it is his teammate who makes a crucial point. Yeh apne dum pe khela hai (He has relied on his own ability). We had heard that you get a chance in cricket through rishvat (bribery) or sifarish (recommendation), but this boy from Swat made his own way, he says proudly. Ihsanullah showed that it was doable – by whispering dua softly and giving everything.

