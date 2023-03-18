Women’s Tennis Falls at No. 2 Texas A&M, 5-2 – LSU

Bryan College Station, Texas The LSU women’s tennis team (8-4, 2-3 SEC) was defeated Friday night at the Mitchell Tennis Center by the No. 2 Texas A&M Aggies (16-1, 5-0 SEC) by a score of 5-2.

Taylor’s thoughts

We are disappointed to walk away with a loss today, head coach Taylor Fogleman said. Texas A&M is one of the best teams in the country, but we met their energy on the field today and had a lot of opportunities. Although we are disappointed in a defeat, today we showed that we are capable of playing with any team in the country and that we will only get better as the season progresses.

Double result

Jayci Goldsmith and Salma Ewing gave the Aggies a strong start in doubles by beating Anastasiya Komar and Safiya Carrington 6-2 in the major doubles event.

Texas A&M took the game with a narrow 7-5 victory for Jeannette Mireles and Gianna Pielet over Maggie Cubitt and Nikita Vishwase on the No. 3 court. The Tiger duo fought back from behind, but fell short in the final two games and was defeated.

Singles results

No. 26 Komar got the Tigers on the plate with a strong singles straight set victory over Salma Ewing on the No. 2 singles court. Komar took the lead in the first set and went on to win 6-3 before dropping just two games in the second to win 6-2 and secure her job. The win moves Komar to 11-0 in doubles this season and 25-5 all season.

The Aggies retook the lead 2–1 after No. 90 bypassed Goldsmith Carrington in the No. 4 spot. Goldsmith took the first set 6-3, but was trailing in the second set after a few games. Goldsmith fought back to tie the game at 6-6 and force a tiebreak, which Goldsmith defeated by a score of 8-6.

In a Top 25 bout on the top singles court, No. 5 Mary Stoiana defeated No. 17 Kylie Collins. Stoiana fought back from behind in the first set to win 6-3 and repeated the feat in the second set as she overcame a slow start to win 6-3 to give Texas A&M a 3-1 lead in the game. deliver.

Texas A&M won the match on the No. 6 court, where Gianna Pielet, ranked No. 83, defeated Mia Rabinowitz. The two players split 12 games in the first set 6-6 and needed a tiebreak to decide it. In the tiebreak Pielet beat Rabinowitz 7-4 and took the lead. In the second set, Pielet came out on top with a score of 6-3 to give the Aggies the deciding point.

The fifth and final run for the Aggies came off the No. 3 singles court, where No. 106 Mia Kupres came from behind to beat Nina Geissler. Geissler struck first in the game as she defeated Kupres 7-5. Kupres hit back in the second set to win 6–1 to force the court into a third set. The Texas A&M player lost just one game in the final set as she won 6-1 to make it 5-1 in the team game.

The Tigers claimed the final point of the night as Vishwase defeated No. 80 Daria Smetannikov in three sets. Vishwase won the first set 7–5, before Smetannikov equalized with a 6–4 win of his own in set two to extend the match. In the third set, the two players traded games back and forth before Vishwase outlasted her opponent to win 6-4 to finish the team’s match at 5-2. For Vishwase, the win is her first in career SEC play, as well as her first singles win.

Next one

LSU will return to the LSU Tennis Complex for a non-conference game against Alcorn State on Monday, March 20 at 11 a.m. CT.

#2 Texas A&M 5, #38 LSU 2

Singles competition

#5 Mary Stoiana (TAM) defeats. Kylie Collins (LSU) 6-3, 6-3 Anastasia Komar (LSU) defeated. Salma Ewing (TAM) 6-3, 6-2 #106 Mia Kupres (TAM) defeats. Nina Geissler (LSU) 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 #90 Jayci Goldsmith (TAM) defeats. Safiya Carrington (LSU) 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) Nikita Vishwase (LSU) defeated. #80 Daria Smetannikov (TAM) 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 #83 Gianna Pielet (TAM) defeats. Mia Rabinowitz (LSU) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3

Doubles competition

#47 Salma Ewing/Jayci Goldsmith (TAM) def. Anastasiya Komar/Safiya Carrington (LSU) 6-2 Mia Kupres/Mary Stoiana (TAM) vs. Kylie Collins/Nina Geissler (LSU) 6-6 (1-1), unfinished Jeanette Mireles/Gianna Pielet (TAM) defeated. Maggie Cubitt/Nikita Vishwase (LSU) 7-5