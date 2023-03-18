Live updates: Frozen Four ladies 2023





After an exciting round of regional competitions, the field for the 2023 Women’s Frozen Four has been officially determined. Minnesota, Northeastern, Ohio State and Wisconsin advanced to Duluth, Minn., with wins in Saturday’s quarterfinals. The defending seed Buckeyes came back for a 5-2 victory over Quinnipiac, who beat Penn State 3-2 in a marathon triple-overtime game in the opening round. Against the Bobcats, OSU fell behind 1-0 at the end of the first period, but a big end to the second got them back on track, thanks to Gabby Rosenthal and Lauren Bernard. Sophie Jaques added a few in the third while the Bucks were on cruise control. Meanwhile, No. 5 Northeastern flew to a 4–1 victory over No. 4 Yale. The top line of Chlo Aurard (1g, 1a), Alina Mller (1g, 1a) and Maureen Murphy (1g, 1a) showed up and did all their damage in the third period. Gwyneth Philips was high in goal and made 38 saves. In Hamilton, Wisconsin defeated No. 3 Colgate 4–2 after winning big against LIU 9–1 in the opening round. Casey O’Brien led the way with a goal and an assist, and third-period goals from Vivian Jungels and Laila Edwards provided critical insurance. As for the No. 2 Gophers, they rolled to a 3-0 victory over rival Minnesota Duluth, the host of this year’s Frozen Four. It wasn’t until the middle of the second period that someone broke the stalemate when Madeline Wethington (1g, 1a) opened the scoring. Abbey Murphy and Catie Skaja added more kisses in the third. Skylar Vetter kept a clean sheet with 30 saves. The Frozen Four will be held at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth. Both national semi-finals will be broadcast on Friday 17 March. The first semi-final will air on ESPN+ at 3:30 PM Eastern and the second semi-final will also air on ESPN+ at 7:00 PM Eastern. The presentation of the Patty Kazmaier Award will take place at 12:30 pm in the AMSOIL Arena. Fans are encouraged to attend, and it will also air on the NHL Network. The national championship game takes place at 4 p.m. Eastern, Sunday, March 19 on ESPNU. #WFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/QfouIX667X NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 12, 2023

