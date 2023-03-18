Team UK takes on this year’s Invictus Games





Team UK for this year’s Invictus Games was unveiled today at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich (Photo: MOD Crown Copyright). In less than six months, Düsseldorf will host the Invictus Games 2023. The international multi-sport event uses the power of sport to encourage recovery, support rehabilitation and generate wider understanding and respect for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women. Team UK for this year’s matches was unveiled today at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich. The participants, all wounded, wounded and sick service personnel and veterans, will participate in the games in Düsseldorf in September. They are supported by the Royal British Legion (RBL), in conjunction with the Ministry of Defense (MOD). In a tweet, the RBL said: “We are SO excited to reveal Team UK for @InvictusGamesDE. In collaboration with MOD, we will support 59 participants during their training and during the games in September. “Drop some words of encouragement to cheer them up.” The Invictus Games were launched in 2014 by the Duke of Sussex, after drawing inspiration from the 2013 Warrior Games. The adaptive event is aimed at wounded, injured or sick armed forces personnel and veterans and takes its name from the Latin word ‘Invictus’,which means unconquered or undefeated. The RBL has been involved with Team UK since 2016, when it began supporting participants’ friends and families on their journey to the games. This is the first year the charity has taken on the responsibility of bringing the entire team, including the participants, to the games, along with its partner, the MOD. Speaking at the announcement event, Secretary of Defense People and Veterans Dr. Andrew Murrison with Team UK participants to learn more about their personal recovery stories. He said: “The Invictus Games are an inspiring example of how the resilience and discipline gained during a military career can be applied to the sporting arena. “Being part of Team UK is a rewarding opportunity for both our service personnel and veterans who have all given so much to the armed forces community to keep the country safe.” Defense Minister People and Veterans Dr. Andrew Murrison with Team UK captain Lieutenant Commander James Rogers on the far right (Photo: MOD). For Invictus 2023, 59 Team UK members have been selected from wounded, wounded and sick, serving and ex-servicemen. Team captain Lieutenant Commander James Rogers returns for his second Invictus Games after competing in cycling and swimming events in The Hague in 2022. “Absolute Honor and Privilege” Lieutenant Cdr Rogers is a serving member of the Royal Navy living with ankylosing spondylitis, a long-term autoimmune disease with inflammatory arthritis, which affects his mobility and causes pain throughout the body and chronic fatigue. He will return to the games in hopes of building on his 2022 experience and continuing to be an inspiration to his family. Lt Cdr Rogers told RBL: “A few years ago I couldn’t go to the park with my kids so I want to show them what I can accomplish now. “Representing my country and the armed forces, and to top it off, being selected as team captain is an absolute honor and privilege.” “We are very supportive of the Invictus Games. Defense will provide training venues and stand next to the team as they approach Düsseldorf in September.” Minister of Defence @AWMurrison was on site to show @DefenseHQ‘s support for Team UK as they prepare for this year’s Games. pic.twitter.com/1ntN1556pI — Department of Defense (@DefenceHQ) March 17, 2023 Team UK in full: Emmanuel Akor, 41, (army veteran) Sport: Athletics, Sitting Volleyball, Table Tennis, Wheelchair Basketball

Athletics, Sitting Volleyball, Table Tennis, Wheelchair Basketball Julian (Jules) Allen, 52, (army veteran) Sport: Athletics, Powerlifting, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby

Athletics, Powerlifting, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby Chris Anslow, 50, (Army Veteran) Sport: Athletics, Indoor Rowing, Swimming, Sitting Volleyball

Athletics, Indoor Rowing, Swimming, Sitting Volleyball David Argyle, 50, (RAF veteran) Sport: Wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby

(RAF veteran) Wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby Adam Backhouse, 44, (military) Sport: Cycling

Cycling Jonny Ball, 43, (Army Reserves) Sport: Cycling, Indoor Rowing, Powerlifting

Cycling, Indoor Rowing, Powerlifting Anthony Booth, 51, (RAF veteran) Sport: Archery, Sitting Volleyball, Wheelchair Basketball

Archery, Sitting Volleyball, Wheelchair Basketball Katrina Brown, 40, (Army Veteran) Sport: Cycling, Indoor Rowing, Table Tennis

Cycling, Indoor Rowing, Table Tennis Leo Buscombe, 34, (Navy) Sport: Table tennis

Table tennis Gary Callier, 40, (Army Veteran) Sport: Athletics, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby

Athletics, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby Paul Case, 44, (RAF veteran) Sport: Archery, Indoor Rowing

Archery, Indoor Rowing Paul (Charlie) Charles, 45, (Royal Marine veteran) Sport: Swimming

Swimming Dave Curtis, 36, (Army Veteran) Sport: Athletics, cycling

Athletics, cycling Morgan Dally, 38, (RAF veteran) Sport: Archery, Sitting Volleyball, Wheelchair Basketball

Archery, Sitting Volleyball, Wheelchair Basketball Richard Davies, 35, (RAF veteran) Sport: Archery, Swimming

Archery, Swimming Stacey Denyer, 36, (RAF) Sport: Indoor Rowing, Powerlifting

Indoor Rowing, Powerlifting Al Dyer, 54, (RAF veteran) Sport: Archery, Cycling, Indoor Rowing, Table Tennis

Archery, Cycling, Indoor Rowing, Table Tennis Michael Evans, 44, (RAF) Sport: Archery, Athletics, Table Tennis, Wheelchair Basketball

Archery, Athletics, Table Tennis, Wheelchair Basketball Titilia (Tilly) Fisher, 42, (army veteran) Sport: Athletics, Powerlifting, Wheelchair Rugby

Athletics, Powerlifting, Wheelchair Rugby Kenetha (Frankie) Franklin, 39, (Navy) Sport: Archery, indoor rowing, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby

Archery, indoor rowing, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby Ross Freer, 36, (army veteran) Sport: Athletics, wheelchair basketball

Athletics, wheelchair basketball Ben Gallagher, 35, (army veteran) Sport: Cycling, Indoor Rowing, Powerlifting

Cycling, Indoor Rowing, Powerlifting Clare Gibson, 48, (army veteran) Sport: Athletics, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball

Athletics, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball Craig Godsall, 31, (Army Veteran) Sport: Athletics, Wheelchair Rugby

Athletics, Wheelchair Rugby Robert (Bob) Grantham, 28, (RAF) Sport: Indoor Rowing, Swimming

Indoor Rowing, Swimming Liam Guatella, 41, (Army Veteran) Sport: Athletics, indoor rowing

Athletics, indoor rowing James (Jimmy) Harrison, 33, RAF Sport: Cycling, Indoor Rowing

Cycling, Indoor Rowing Jenny Hartley, 41, (Army Veteran) Sport: Athletics, Powerlifting

Athletics, Powerlifting Paul (Midge) Hartley, 54, (RAF veteran) Sport: Wheelchair rugby, wheelchair basketball

Wheelchair rugby, wheelchair basketball Charlie Holford, 32, (Army Veteran) Sport: Indoor Rowing, Sitting Volleyball, Wheelchair Rugby

Indoor Rowing, Sitting Volleyball, Wheelchair Rugby Stephen Hooper, 39, (RAF veteran) Sport: Athletics, powerlifting, sitting volleyball

Athletics, powerlifting, sitting volleyball Nathan Huddy, 43, (RAF veteran) Sport: Indoor Rowing, Sitting Volleyball, Swimming, Table Tennis

Indoor Rowing, Sitting Volleyball, Swimming, Table Tennis David Jarvis, 40, (Army Veteran) Sport: Cycling, Indoor Rowing, Powerlifting, Swimming

Cycling, Indoor Rowing, Powerlifting, Swimming Terry Jones, 34, (army veteran) Sport: Athletics, indoor rowing, swimming

Athletics, indoor rowing, swimming Lynsey Kelly, 39, (RAF veteran) Sport: Archery, Swimming

Archery, Swimming Elisabeth (Liz) Lee, 34, (RAF veteran) Sport: Wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby

Wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby Claudine Martin, 38, (army) Sport: Athletics

Athletics Allan McSween, 40, (Army Veteran) Sport: Athletics

Athletics Alexandra McClellan, 41, (army veteran) Sport: Athletics, Cycling, Indoor Rowing

Athletics, Cycling, Indoor Rowing Kelly McVitty, 41, (RAF veteran) Sport: Athletics, Cycling, Swimming

Athletics, Cycling, Swimming David Moncrief, 40, (RAF) Sport: Archery, Indoor Rowing, Swimming

Archery, Indoor Rowing, Swimming Codey Morton, 28, (Navy) Sport: Archery, Indoor Rowing, Sitting Volleyball

Archery, Indoor Rowing, Sitting Volleyball Jody Nichols, 38, (RAF veteran) Sport: Archery, Sitting Volleyball, Table Tennis, Wheelchair Basketball

Archery, Sitting Volleyball, Table Tennis, Wheelchair Basketball Wali Noori, 34, (army veteran) Sport: Athletics, swimming

Athletics, swimming Richard Potter, 38, (army veteran) Sport: Athletics, Cycling, Indoor Rowing, Table Tennis

Athletics, Cycling, Indoor Rowing, Table Tennis Martha Prinsloo, 37, (army veteran) Sport: Archery, powerlifting, swimming

Archery, powerlifting, swimming Scott Robertson, 36, (Army Veteran) Sport: Archery, Athletics, Indoor Rowing, Table Tennis

Archery, Athletics, Indoor Rowing, Table Tennis James Rogers, 37, (Royal Navy) Sport: Cycling, indoor rowing, swimming, wheelchair basketball

Cycling, indoor rowing, swimming, wheelchair basketball Steve Sampher, 46, (army veteran) Sport: Archery, Sitting Volleyball, Table Tennis, Wheelchair Rugby

Archery, Sitting Volleyball, Table Tennis, Wheelchair Rugby Amanda Sands, 54, (Army Veteran) Sport: Indoor Rowing, Powerlifting, Swimming

Indoor Rowing, Powerlifting, Swimming Jay Saunders, 54, (Navy veteran) Sport: Archery, Table tennis

Archery, Table tennis Peter Saunders, 28, (army veteran) Sport: Athletics

Athletics Danielle (Dani) Stevens, 30, (Navy veteran) Sport: Athletics, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming

Athletics, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming Lee Thomas, 54, (RAF veteran) Sport: Athletics, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, wheelchair rugby

Athletics, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, wheelchair rugby Matthew Trigg, 38, (Army Veteran) Sport: Archery, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby

Archery, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby Rich Waldrom, 47, (Army Veteran) Sport: Cycling, Sitting Volleyball, Wheelchair Basketball

Cycling, Sitting Volleyball, Wheelchair Basketball Carl Windebank, 22, (army veteran) Sport: Indoor Rowing, Sitting Volleyball

Indoor Rowing, Sitting Volleyball James Wren, 27, (Navy) Sport: Athletics, indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball

Athletics, indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball Rebecca (Becky) York, 38, (Royal Marines veteran) Sport: Cycling, Indoor Rowing, Powerlifting, Swimming Team UK Reserves Laura Brimson, 42, (Navy veteran) Sport: Athletics, indoor rowing, powerlifting

Athletics, indoor rowing, powerlifting Mark Clougherty, 50, (Army Veteran) Sport: Athletics, Cycling, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby

Athletics, Cycling, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby Ian Fisher, 46, (army veteran) Sport: Archery, Powerlifting, Swimming, Table Tennis

Archery, Powerlifting, Swimming, Table Tennis Gareth Fuller, (Army Veteran) Sport: Archery, Cycling, Table Tennis, Wheelchair Basketball

Archery, Cycling, Table Tennis, Wheelchair Basketball Nicholas McNally, 52, (Navy) Sport: Archery, Cycling, Indoor Rowing

Archery, Cycling, Indoor Rowing Horace Shuriah, 53, (Army Reserves) Sport: Athletics, Cycling, Indoor Rowing, Swimming Subscribe to our newsletter Check us outOn



UK Challenger 2s plowing through blizzards during test practice King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery declared fit for ceremonial duties Analyzing what the budget could mean for the corps | Sitrep podcast

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forces.net/sport/invictus-games/team-uk-taking-years-invictus-games-has-been-revealed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related