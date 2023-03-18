Softball falls in Big West Opener to UC Santa Barbara, 5-2





Next game: U.C. Santa Barbara 3/18/2023 | 2:00 PM HT March 18 (Sat) / 2:00 PM HT U.C. Santa Barbara History HONOLULU —- The University of Hawai’i softball team (17-10, 0-1 BW) fell to UC Santa Barbara (14-8 1-0 BW), 5-2 in Friday night’s Big West opener at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. In the top of the first inning, UCSB got its first two runners on the field with a walk and an infield. Both runners got into scoring position on a come-backer for the first out. Later, leadoff hitter Madelyn McNally scored on a wild pitch for an early 1-0 lead. In the third, the Gauchos loaded the bases with no outs. UH struckout before a walk to Daryn Siegel forced home McNally to go up, 2-0. Hawaiʻi escaped further damage. With two outs in the fourth, Ashley Donaldson singled through the middle that drove in Lucy Mogan from second for a 3-0 lead. The Gauchos struck again with one out in the fifth, scoring a single run on an RBI-single by Alexa Sams that scored Siegel from second base. In the bottom of the fifth, UHs Mya’Liah Bethea led her team- and conference-leading ninth home run of the season with a solo shot over the right-centerfield fence. The homer broke up UCSB’s pitcher Camryn Snyder’s no-hitter to shutout the game by one swing. In the top of the sixth, UH-reliever Milli Fidge entered the game and struckout the first two batters she faced. Cira Bartolotti then followed a ball that was hit to deep centerfield and went into the wall to end the inning. Hawai’i tried to rally in the bottom of the sixth as Xiao Gin and Clinical Office led off the inning with a pair of hits. Nakamura then ripped a shot that went between the legs of the third baseman, but ricocheted off her right foot straight to the shortstop who spun back to the third baseman to take down the lead runner. Hayley Johnson then scored a walk with one out to load the bases, but the Gauchos escaped unscathed with a pop-out to third base and a strikeout to end the threat. The Gauchos got the run back on an RBI double by Siegel that scored pinch runner Lauren Lewis for a 5-1 lead. UH pinch hitter Chloe Borges led off the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run over the right-centerfield fence to narrow their deficit to 5-2. It marched Borges first homer of the season and second of the sophomore’s career. UH starter Brianna Lopez suffered the loss and her record dropped to 8-4 overall and 0-1 in conference. She threw the first five innings, giving up four runs on seven hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Reliever Millie Fidge fired the last two innings and gave up a run on two hits with a walk and three strikeouts. UCSB starter Camryn Snyder improved to 7-3 overall and 1-0 in the Big West with a complete win. She gave up two runs on four hits with a pair of walks and struckout seven in seven innings of work. The same two teams will face off in a doubleheader on Saturday, March 18 starting at 2:00 PM HT. #HawaiiSB

