Cricket: Black Caps achieve two double centuries in second Test against Sri Lanka







Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls both scored double centuries and shared a partnership of 363 as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka’s bowling to take an imposing 580 for four declared on the second day of the second Test on Saturday. The tourists had responded 26-2 by the end of the match at Wellington’s Basin Reserve and face an uphill battle to avoid being swept in the two-match series after taking the first test by two wickets in Christchurch on Monday had lost. Williamson also scored a century, his 27th in Tests, in the second innings of that match, but Saturday’s superb performance in the company of Nicholls was a different order of dominance altogether. After a rain-disrupted day one, Williamson resumed on 26 not out with his country 155-2 and barely put a foot wrong until he went into the deep end in the late afternoon with 215 runs to his name. The 32-year-old became the first New Zealand batsman to score 8,000 Test runs as he marched to his sixth double century, hitting 23 fours and a pair of sixes in the 296-ball innings. Nicholls plundered runs at a slightly slower pace at the other end as he fought his way out of a recent slump in form with his top Test score of 200 not out. It was the first time two New Zealand batsmen had scored double centuries in a single innings. Sri Lanka isn’t the first team to regret winning the toss and opt to bowl on an apparent greentop to watch the Black Caps bat for a few days. Daryl Mitchell scored a rapid-fire 17 and Tom Blundell 17 not out after Williamson’s departure as New Zealand swung the bat to blow their score for the result. Seamer Lahiru Kumara (0-164) of the visiting bowlers suffered the most, but Asitha Fernando and Kasun Rajitha were also both well over three figures in the debit column. Matt Henry wasted little time showing them how to bowl on the course, leading opener Oshada to tempt Fernando into a push for the ball that swallowed Blundell behind the wickets. Doug Bracewell then celebrated his return to testing cricket after a nearly seven-year hiatus with the wicket of Kusal Mendis, who left for a duck after Doug Conway took a brilliant catch on the point. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, who was 16 not out, and night watchman Prabath Jayasuriya, unbeaten on four, will resume on Sunday with Sri Lanka trailing by a hefty 554 points. – Reuters

