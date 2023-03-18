Novak Djokovic: World’s number one tennis player to miss Miami Open due to vaccination status









CNN

—

The world’s top men’s tennis player Novak Djokovic will miss next week’s Miami Open after being banned from entering the United States for not being vaccinated against Covid-19, tournament director James Blake announced on Friday. The United States is still requiring international visitors to be vaccinated against Covid-19, and the Serb, who has previously confirmed he remains unvaccinated, had applied for special permission to enter the country ahead of the tournament. We tried to get Novak Djokovic to get an exemption, but it didn’t work, Blake said in an interview with the Tennis Channel. Of course, as one of the most important tournaments in the world, we would like to have the best players to play. We did everything we could. We’ve tried to talk to the government, but it’s not in our hands. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said earlier this month that he would pilot a boat from the Bahamas for Djokovic to compete in the Miami Open tennis tournament. DeSantis called on US President Joe Biden to remove the vaccination requirement for international travelers so that the 22-time Grand Slam champion could compete. Djokovic, 35, has missed several other tournaments due to his vaccination status. Earlier this month, Djokovic pulled out of the ongoing BNP Paribas Open in California’s Indian Wells after being denied the waiver. Last year he missed Indian Wells, the Miami Open and all US Open swing tournaments. The Miami Opens main draw begins on March 22 and the tournament ends on April 2.

