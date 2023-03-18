UMass Lowell hockey team falls in double overtime against Merrimack – Lowell Sun

BOSTON It was a memorable match that lasted almost to midnight, but there would be no Hollywood ending for UMass Lowell.

Merrimack would have the final say on Friday night as Matt Copponi scored the heartbreaking score of the Hockey East semi-final double OT at 10:01 in front of a huge crowd at the TD Garden, ruining an outstanding performance by goaltender Gustavs Davis Grigals and UML’s season ranked 20th (18-15-3).

It was the third-longest game in UML programming history.

UML were the better team in overtime, but the River Hawks had to watch as Merrimack (23-12-1) celebrated in 14th after Copponi’s goal, a score Grigals couldn’t stop.

I thought the fans were being treated to a pretty good hockey game tonight, said UMass Lowell coach Norm Bazin. I felt there were several chances from both teams. There weren’t many goals, of course, but that’s kind of been the story of our season. We haven’t been able to finish as much as we want. This is a microcosm of that.

Scott Truman forced overtime. The River Hawks freshman left wing tied the game with 32 seconds left in regulation and Grigals drew for a sixth skater.

Truman teetered on the brink of elimination and gave his team a second life by burying a feed behind the net past Zachary Borgiel (35 saves), forcing the extra session. Jake Stella and Owen Fowler picked up the helpers at the game-saving count.

All in all, I’m proud of our boys, said Bazin. There is no stopping in them. We shot them too fast in the last three periods, which means nothing, but at the same time they were pushing. I thought we got to it as the game progressed.

The Warriors play against Boston University for the Hockey East championship on Saturday night. The Terriers defeated Providence 2-1 in overtime. Quinn Hutson pocketed the winner of the game.

After being tied scoreless for two periods, with Merrimack beating UMass Lowell by a 22-7 margin, both teams were looking for a spark. Jordan Seyfert provided ample ammunition by cramming a forehand shot tight past Grigals (40 saves) with 10:26 left in the third.

Truman had no intention of going down without a fight. UMass Lowell freshman winger scored the tying goal by sending the game into a sudden death scenario at 19:28.

A defensive battle, with both teams staying close to the vest for a few scoreless periods. Merrimack blasted the River Hawks 9-3 in the opening stanza, including a 6-0 spurt in the final 10 minutes. However, Grigals was up to the task and turned every shot away, including some tricky screens.

The River Hawks were held to just three shots in the top of the second period and were completely obstructed with no shots on their first power play of the game.

Meanwhile, Merrimack’s best chance came from a clear breakaway from Ian McDonald, who was blocked by Grigals with 5:50 to play in the stanza.

The Warriors also came empty on their first power play late in the second period. Grigals held their ground by deflecting five shots during the man advantage, including a deflector that saved a one-time timer.

While UMass Lowell made his 21st appearance in the Hockey East semifinals – third in the league – Merrimack made only his third and first since 2011.

However, the Warriors entered the game on a six-game win streak and their second-place finish in the regular season was their highest in the program’s history. Equipped with seven graduate transfers, Merrimack brought plenty of experience to the table with a trip to the Hockey East championship.

Friday was the 139th meeting between the schools, which are about 20 kilometers apart.

For the UMass Lowell senior class, this was the program’s third semifinal in the past four years, though their first year was unorthodox. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the River Hawks played that March in BC in a semifinal and then UMass in the championship game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year they lost in the semifinals at the TD Garden against UMass, 3-1. UML was the only program to reach Boston last March to return to the final four this year.

According to Bazin, his team faced numerous challenges.

Every team in Hockey East has gone through some adversity,” said Bazin. “We lost our top two centers and our best defender. If you lose your best two centers for four weeks, you have to make it up, grow some young bodies and probably play a few minutes they’re not ready for. It was a chaotic February.”

“I thought our month of January was excellent,” he added. “So we went through some growing pains and some of those young guys grew as a result, but those weren’t the results we were looking for. That’s why we were in the position we’re in now.