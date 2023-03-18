combinatorics – problem of grouping table tennis players





I changed the description of the problem in a different way. Q: There are N points and all points must be connected by a line segment. But you can’t just draw a line, you have to draw a triangle. You must connect all points through multiple triangles, but the sides of two triangles must not touch. *A point can belong to more than one triangle. But two points may only belong to one triangle. What are the conditions of N that can satisfy this rule? Below are some of the conditions I was thinking about. (Groups: the 3 points of the triangle) If N is 3 Groups: {A, B, C} If N is 7 Groups: {A, B, C}, {A, D, E}, {B, D, F}, {C, E, F}, {A, G, F}, {B, G, E}, {C, G, D} case 3, 7 image N = pxq (when p and q can be N) 9 elements in pxq matrix In the pxq matrix, we can choose 3 columns to match a group of p, 3 rows to match a group of q, so we can choose 9 points. 9 elements And 9 points can be processed into 12 groups. (So ​​N could be 9.) Therefore pxq can be N. Other numbers? I want to know the general rule, or the case for other numbers. What I wrote before. Q: N players play table tennis. If you make three players in a group, they take turns whistling each other and play three matches. Can we create groups so that all players only play one match against each other? What are the conditions of N where all players can be grouped together to play only one game against each other? *One group must consist of three players. And players can participate in multiple groups. There must be three matches in the group. Therefore, two people should only have one overlapping group.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://math.stackexchange.com/questions/4661441/table-tennis-player-grouping-problem

