Ruiz’s blast fuels the Aztecs’ comeback victory over UConn

Next game: UConn 3/18/2023 | 6 p.m. PT Mar 18 (Sat) / 6pm PT UConn SAN DIEGO Poncho Ruiz hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning on Friday to give San Diego State a thrilling 4-2 victory over UConn at Tony Gwynn Stadium. Maddox Haley also ripped an RBI single in the deciding frame, as the Aztecs (5-9) overcame a 2-0 deficit to put the brakes on a four-game losing streak. Seven different players contributed at least one hit in SDSU’s eight-hit offense, including Brian Leonhardt who started the late rally by hitting a single on the left field grass near the mound to lead off the eighth. After an erroneous out, UConn reliever Zach Fogell was replaced by Justin Willis, who promptly struckout Irwin Weems. However, Shaun Montoya followed with a double down the right field-line to move Leonhardt to third base. Ruiz then stepped to the plate and shot a 3-2 pitch over the left fence to put the Aztecs ahead for good. Moments later, Tino Bethancourt walked and moved into second on a wild pitch before racing home on Haley’s single to center right on another 3-2 offer to complete the comeback. Robert Brodel (3-2) picked up his third win in relief this season, offsetting one hit and one walk with a pair of strikeouts in 1 2/3 scoreless innings after taking over for TJFontaine with one out in the seventh. Kelly Sauer entered the ninth and retired the Huskies in order, fueling the first two batters en route to his third save of the year. The teams engaged in a pitching duel, with Fondtain striking out seven in six innings while his opponent Andrew Sears fueled eight batters in 5 1/3 innings of work. UConn (10-5) finally dented the scoreboard with two unearned runs in the seventh, taking advantage of three Aztec errors, including a dropped foul ball that allowed Ryan Padilla to stay alive and hit a leadoff homer to left. After a pop-up to second base, Ryan Hyde reached on a wild throw from Fondtain to first on a grounder to the right side, then moved to second base on the wrong pick. After Paul Tammaro singled, Brodell entered and walked David Smith intentionally, while Dominic Freeberger struckout. With the bases loaded, Ben Huber reached on a bumpy grounder to the right side of the infield near first base, enabling Hyde to cross the plate. Brodell, however, caused a fielder’s choice grounder to prevent further damage and set the stage for SDSU’s comeback. Both unearned runs were charged to Fondtain, who gave up six basehits and a few walks, but played no part in the decision. Conversely, Willis (0-1) was tagged with the loss on three runs on three hits and a walk against only one out in the fateful eighth. Bethancourt had two hits to tie the Huskies’ Padilla for top honors. San Diego State will resume its weekend series with UConn on Saturday starting at 6 p.m. PT.

