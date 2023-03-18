Chennai Super Kings Buys Texas Franchise In Major League Cricket. Details here

The Chennai Super Kings franchise has taken over the Texas franchise in US Major League Cricket in its latest takeover bid. The franchise announced its latest purchase on Twitter.

In their cryptic social media post on Saturday, CSK said, “Major announcement coming soon. Howdy Texas! Show some yellow love to our NRA cousin, @TeamTexasMLC!”

The development comes a day ahead of the MLC Domestic Player Draft scheduled to take place in Houston, with more than 100 players eligible to represent the “American cricket community” in the tournament.

San Francisco Unicorns, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle Orcas, Texas and Washington DC are the six teams participating in the tournament, which begins July 13 of this year.

Delhi Capitals has bought a stake in the Seattle franchise of a new Twenty20 tournament in the United States as Indian Premier League teams continue to expand their global footprint.

GMR Group, co-owner of Delhi Capitals, has teamed up with a group of investors including Indian-born Microsoft Corp CEO Satya Nadella to lead Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket (MLC), which begins in July.

“The remainder of each team’s roster will be filled with some of the best T20 cricketers from around the world,” MLC said in a statement on Friday.

A report in Espncricinfo on March 16 had said that Kolkata Knight Riders had taken charge of the Los Angeles franchise while Mumbai Indians will single-handedly run the New York franchise.

MLC had announced on Friday that another IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, co-owned by GMR Group, will partner with Seattle Orcas to “help build and operate a world-class cricket team”.