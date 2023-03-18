The Bremerton school board reaches a nearly $2 million settlement with praying football coach Joe Kennedy





The Bremerton School Board accepted a nearly $2 million settlement with Joe Kennedy, who was fired for praying on the field. Kennedy is also reinstated as a high school football coach. Joseph Kennedy’s case over his firing made it all the way to the Supreme Court — where the court ruled 6 to 3 that the coach was reinstated. In an August 2022 ruling, the judges said Kennedy’s right to pray on the field was protected by the First Amendment. In October 2022, a lawsuit stated that the Bremerton School District must hire him back by March 2023. “Mr. Kennedy will be assistant football coach for Bremerton High School for the 2023 season. Mr. Kennedy has completed Human Resources paperwork and we are awaiting the results of his fingerprints and background checks. Mr. Kennedy will be required to complete all required training by WIAA “, said the district on March 6 on its website. On March 6, the district announced it had reached an agreement to settle Kennedy’s attorney fees for $1,775,000. The settlement will be presented to the school board on March 16 for approval. “As with any other assistant coach, Mr. Kennedy will be involved in coaching staff communications and meetings, spring football practice and other off-season football activities,” the district said on its website. Background A Christian, Kennedy was a former football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton, Washington. He began coaching at the school in 2008 and initially only prayed on the 50-yard line at the end of games. Students began to join him, and in time he began giving a short, inspirational speech with religious references. Kennedy did that for years and also led students in locker room prayers. The school district learned what he was doing in 2015 and asked him to stop. Kennedy stopped leading students in prayer in the locker room and on the field, but wanted to continue praying on the field himself, with students free to join in if they wished. Concerned that he would be charged with violating students’ religious freedom rights, the school asked him to stop kneeling and praying after the game while he was still on “duty” as coach. When he continued to kneel and pray on the field, the school gave him paid leave. The district then dismissed him from his position. After Kennedy’s firing, the case made its way through the local, state, and Supreme Courts.

