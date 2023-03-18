Wisconsin women’s hockey beats Minnesota to advance to national finals

DULUTH, Minn. The winner of the game, the goal that will go down as one of the most dramatic in Wisconsin history, was just a blur for the author.

Freshman Caroline Harvey’s third game-winning goal of the season propelled the Badger women’s hockey team to a 3-2 victory over Minnesota in overtime on Friday night in front of a crowd of 3,425 at AMSOIL Arena and sent UW to the national finals for the third time in four seasons.

Seniors Britta Curl and Jesse Compher got the assists on the game winner. Also give freshman Laila Edwards an unofficial assist for allowing the puck to pass her and reach Harvey.

The game symbolized the effort it took to eliminate the No. 2 seeded Golden Gophers in the tournament. It also interrupted another back-and-forth battle between the border rivals and gave the Badgers (28-10-2) a date with No. 1 Ohio State in the national final at 3 p.m. Sunday.

By then, Harvey will probably have seen the play countless times.

Honestly, I passed out, but it was pretty crazy, Harvey said when asked to remember what happened. It was a great team game there. I was excited that our team would come together at the end like this.

The goal completed a six-game grudge match between the two programs this season that saw three overtimes and two draws.

The Badgers and Gophers had a back and forth affair

To clinch the win, Wisconsin shrugged off a slow start and an early deficit. The team then put on an impressive display through the second and most of the third period before conceding a potentially heartbreaking goal with 71 seconds remaining to force overtime.

It was the kind of night that could leave you breathless.

What a good game that was, said Wisconsin coach Mark Johnson. It was fun. Were clearly very excited. It was a great ebb and flow of overtime, both teams had great chances and opportunities. This is the sixth time we play against each other and most of the games have been like this.

BOX SCORE:Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 2 overtime

Minnesota (30-6-3) started fast, conceding a goal from senior Taylor Heise in the fourth minute. For much of the time the Gophers lived in the UW zone, Johnson disappointed.

The second media timeout (the message) was to get back to small things, he said. “We have to move our feet. We have to get the puck in the attack zone. We have to try to create some chances.

Even between the first and second period I told the team to start playing like we were able to play and leave everything out there and I thought we started to do a little bit better in the last part of the first period and then built we on that.

Laila Edwards and Sophie Shirley score back-to-back for UW

While Wisconsin started to erect its ship late in the first period, the game really took off in the second when it outgunned the Gophers, 17-7. However, the Badgers were not rewarded for their work until the seventh minute of the third period.

Edwards tied the game on a pass from Compher at 6:32. Senior Sophie Shirley got the go-ahead at 7:25 on a pass from junior Maddi Wheeler.

Our team knew we had to score, said Harvey. We kept pressuring them. We were so close for so long. It was about time we put one in the net and it happened. Our team has so much struggle in us, so much perseverance that we knew we would be back.

The plays were the end of a major momentum swing. At 6:19 of the period, Gophers senior Grace Zimwinkle appeared to score, but the officials quickly waved the goal off, ruling she used a high stick to make the play.

If that game is not called off, Wisconsin will go down 2-0 with about 14 minutes to play. Minnesota coach Brad Frost could have called for an overhaul of the game, but he didn’t want to burn a timeout on something he didn’t think would be successful.

I only know these refs. I could see on the screen, including the replay,” he said. “I would say 90% of the time, regardless of the call on ice, it’s what it will be after the replay, maybe even more than 95%. . And he immediately waved it off.

Badgers keep their composure after conceding the equalizer late in regulation

Closing the game wouldn’t be easy, though. The Gophers put on a furious rush during the last 5 minutes, leading to Madeline Wethington’s equalizer with 71 seconds left to play.

It was a potentially crushing moment that this night had no lasting effect on the badgers.

I didn’t expect this to be an easy game. Minnesota is a really capable team, Kronish said. We’ve had a lot of good battles with them this year. Every game we’ve played this year has been a mental preparation for games like this.

Kronish made 10 saves in overtime to finish the night with 37. Her save to stop a two-for-one break midway through extra time was arguably her best game of the night.

UW hopes she has more of it in her. In Ohio State, the Badgers will face a team that has won three of four meetings, including the final game, a 3-1 victory that gave the Buckeyes the WCHA title.

On Friday, Ohio State had a relatively easy afternoon knocking out Northeastern 3-0

I think it comes down to taking it day by day, Kronish said of preparing for the Ohio State showdown. Coach always says we shouldn’t look too far ahead. It is a three-period game. You can’t look too far into the end, you just realize we still have 60 minutes of hockey left to play. It is not over yet.

We can ride that high tonight, but tomorrow morning it’s a clean sheet and we need to get back to our game plan and focus on what comes next.

