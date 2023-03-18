ESPN is already busy with the 2023 Georgia Football-Tennessee matchup





Georgia rolled through its 2022 schedule en route to winning its second straight national championship. Despite playing multiple ranked foes over the course of the season, the toughest regular season game for the Bulldogs proved to be an October 1 road test against Missouri. The Bulldogs needed a perfect fourth quarter to win 26-22. It was the only game last season that the Bulldogs did not win by double digits.

As for the 2023 season, Georgia’s schedule doesn’t seem to have many pitfalls. That made it pretty easy for ESPN’s Mark Schlabach to pick Tennessee as the Bulldogs’ toughest game for the upcoming season. Georgia visits Knoxville, Tenn., to close SEC play on Nov. 18. Their November 18 game in Tennessee will likely be the toughest. UT numbers are looking for blood after the Bulldogs defeated the then No. 1 Volunteers 27-13 at Sanford Stadium last season, Schlabach wrote. The game, traditionally played early in the season, was instrumental in determining which team would compete for a SEC East title. This season, Georgia’s SEC final could decide who wins the division. Tennessee will most likely be Georgia’s highest ranked regular season foe when the preseason polls come out as the Bulldogs pull Auburn and Ole Miss out of the SEC West. Despite the loss to Georgia, Tennessee went 11-2 and ended the season with a victory over Clemson in the Orange Bowl. When Georgia played Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in 2021, Georgia won 41–17. Tennessee has improved a lot since then, but the Volunteers have yet to play Georgia hard since Josh Heupel became the team’s head coach. Kirby Smart is 6-1 against Tennessee, with the lone loss coming in 2016.

Georgia will have a new quarterback when it faces Tennessee this season as Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton will compete to replace Stetson Bennett. It’s all about relationships and knowing who’s behind you and who you’re dealing with, center Sedrick Van Pran said of the quarterbacks. Honestly, I feel like I have a pretty good relationship with all of those guys, so it doesn’t usually come up. It’s more like you can dictate who’s who in the heat of the fire. The Bulldogs have held the first of their two spring training sessions and will return to the practice field on Saturday. The team’s spring game is scheduled for April 15. Georgia’s first game this season will be against UT-Martin on September 2. More Georgia football stories from DawgNation

