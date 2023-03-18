Miami Open presented by Itau: draws, dates, history and everything you need to know | ATP tour





The best players in the world go head to head at the Miami Open presented by Itau for the 38th running of the ATP Masters 1000 event in Miami. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas and last year’s finalist Casper Ruud will lead the way at the second Masters 1000 of the season. Here’s what you need to know. When will the Miami Open be presented by Itau? The 2023 Miami Open, presented by Itau, will be held from March 22 to April 2. Established in 1985, the hard court ATP Masters 1000 tournament takes place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The tournament director is James Blake. Who will play at the 2023 Miami Open presented by Itau? The Miami Open presented by Itau will feature stars such as Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz. When is the draw for the Miami Open presented by Itau? The release time of the Miami Open presented by Itau is to be confirmed. What is the schedule for the Miami Open presented by Itau? *Qualifying: Monday March 20 – Tuesday March 21 at 11am

*Main Draw: Wednesday March 22 – Tuesday March 28 at 12pm and 7pm

*Wednesday 29 March – Friday 31 March at 1 pm and 7 pm

*Final doubles: Saturday 1 April at the latest at 3.30 pm

*Single final: Sunday, April 2, 1 p.m View on official website What is the prize money and points for the Miami Open presented by Itau? The prize money is $8,800,000 and the total financial stake for the Miami Open presented by Itau is $10,143,750. SINGLE

Winner: $1,262,220/1000 points

Finalist: $662,360/600 points

Semifinalist: $352,635/260 points

Quarterfinalist: $184,465/180 points

Round of 16: $96,955/90 points

Round of 32: $55,770/45 points

Round Two: $30,855/25 points

First round: $18,660/10 points DOUBLE (US Dollars; per team)

Winner: $436,730/1000 points

Finalist: $231,660/600 points

Semifinalist: $123,550/360 points

Quarterfinalist: $62,630/180 points

Round Two: $33,460/90 points

First round: $18,020/0 points How can I watch Itau’s Miami Open? How can I watch Itau’s Miami Open?

Watch Live on Tennis TV

TV Guide How can I follow Itau’s Miami Open? hashtag: #MiamiOpen

Facebook:@MiamiOpenTennis

Twitter: @MiamiOpen

Instagram: @miamiopen Who won the last edition of the Miami Open presented by Itau in 2021? Carlos Alcaraz won the 2022 Miami Open presented by Itau singles title with a 7-5, 6-4 victory against Casper Ruud in the championship game. Hubert Hurkacz and John Isner lifted the doubles trophy in Miami with a 7-6(5), 6-4 victory against Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in the final. Who holds the Miami record for most titles, oldest champion, youngest champion and more? Most titles, singles: Andre Agassi, Novak Djokovic (6)

Most titles, doubles: Bob Bryan, Mike Bryan (6)

Oldest champion: Roger Federer, 37, in 2019

Youngest champion: Carlos Alcaraz, 18, in 2022

Highest-ranked champion: No. 1 Ivan Lendl in 1986, 1989, Pete Sampras in 1994, Roger Federer in 2005-06, Novak Djokovic in 2012, 2015-16

Lowest ranked champion (since 1985): No. 45 Tim Mayotte in 1985

Most Match Wins: Andre Agassi (61) See who’s playing, previous champions, seeds, points and prize money

