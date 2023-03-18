Gophers men’s hockey seeks revenge against Michigan in Big Ten championship game





Gophers men’s hockey captain Brock Faber heard the word “Michigan” during Wednesday’s session with reporters and immediately smiled. “These are the nice ones,” said the defender. “Obviously it’s become quite a rivalry. They don’t like us. We don’t like them.” The fun for the top-ranked Gophers and No. 4 Michigan comes Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Big Ten Tournament Championships at the 3M Arena in Mariucci. A sellout crowd of more than 10,000 will be in attendance as Minnesota attempts to end the Wolverines’ reign as conference tournament champions. Michigan defeated the Gophers 4-3 in Mariucci last year in the Big Ten Finals, something that continues to irk Minnesota players. “Everyone is excited to get a little revenge,” said Gophers sophomore forward Matthew Knies, who scored two goals in the last minute of last year’s title game. Gophers coach Bob Motzko said, “I feel like both teams are very excited to play.” At stake, of course, is the pride of securing a tournament championship flag, but there’s more than Big Ten bragging rights up for grabs. This game could affect NCAA tournament rankings for Michigan. The Gophers (26-8-1) are No. 1 in the PairWise Ratings, the computer formula used by the NCAA to populate the tournament field, which is constantly updated after games are completed. No. Quinnipiac lost 2-1 to Colgate in double overtime in the ECAC semifinals, and that result secured the No. 1 overall series for Minnesota regardless of the Gophers’ Saturday result.

Michigan, No. 4 in the PairWise, has a slim chance of moving up to No. 3 with a win as No. 3 Denver lost 1-0 to Colorado College in the NCHC semifinals. According to College Hockey News’ PairWise Probability Matrix, the Wolverines (23-11-3) have a 9% chance of becoming No. 3, a 66% chance of becoming No. 4 and a 24% chance of falling out the top four. The tournament field will be announced on ESPNU on Sunday at 5:30 PM.

While players and coaches will point to team success as the most important thing, the matchup boasts a lot of star power. The Gophers have 14 NHL draft picks on their roster, while Michigan has 12. Two Gophers, Big Ten Player of the Year Knies and No. 3 overall draft pick Logan Cooley, are among the final 10 candidates for the Hobey Baker Award. So does Michigan forward Adam Fantilli, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year who leads the nation with 60 points (27 goals, 33 assists) and is expected to be ranked No. 2 in the 2023 NHL draft. Fantilli, 6-2 and 195 pounds, has seven goals and three assists in Big Ten tournament play. “He’s just so damn talented,” said Motzko. “We’ve got some of those guys too.” One of them is Knies, and he tipped his hat to Fantilli. “He’s got a good engine; he doesn’t stop moving his feet,” said Knies. “He’s a big player who uses his size to his advantage. Clearly competent. So he’s sort of the total package when it comes to a hockey player.” Michigan likes to pick up the pace, as evidenced by its 20 goals scored in three Big Ten tournament games. The Gophers want to limit the Wolverines’ chances of the rush. “They’re like Michigan,” Motzko said. “Last week they jumped out to a 3-0 lead [in the semifinal against Ohio State]. We’ve seen that for decades. They have a lot of talent and play a great north-south game.” The Gophers and Wolverines share the national lead with 4.11 goals per game. Minnesota has been stingier defensively, allowing 2.23 goals per game, while Michigan concedes 3.19. The Gophers scored 18 goals in four games against goaltender Erik Portillo. “From left to right, he doesn’t move too fast when you get the puck over the crease,” said Knies. “We have to get him on the net. Taking pictures from every angle, that’s what he left us and other teams.” As they search for the Big Ten tournament title to match their regular-season crown, the Gophers emphasize the small details that can lead to success in the postseason. “We’re focusing on the build-up, and of course a Big Ten championship would be great,” said Faber. “But the point is that we just play our best hockey when it matters most, starting next week.”

