British tennis star Heather Watson catches the eye with revealing holiday photos

Heather Watson

British tennis star Heather Watson is emerging as a major force on Instagram and her latest post has delighted her army of fans.

Reaching the last 16 at Wimbledon last summer, Watson has a career-high singles ranking of 38, but she’s also embraced social media to attract a huge following.

Her Instagram account now has 123,000 followers and healthy engagement with every post, with her latest post causing a stir.

Watson, 30, left little to the imagination as she gave fans a glimpse of her sun holiday in Mexico.

The first image on the post shows her emerging from the water in a bikini and she also gave her fans a kick with a cheeky image of walking back to her hotel in a bathing suit.

The 2016 Wimbledon mixed doubles champion is in Mexico after playing at the WTA event in Texas earlier this month and she admits to being a fan of having fun on her Instagram account.

Yet she has also been a victim of racist and sexist abuse on social media, as she revealed in 2019.

I’ve had a handful of death threats, she said.

The WTA takes them very seriously and is working with law enforcement to investigate and apprehend these people, she said.

A few days ago someone was arrested for sending hateful messages to players, but the problem is that we are inundated with so many negative comments that it is impossible to cover them all.

That hurts. It’s just so disappointing and sad. It’s usually when I lose a match and usually from men who bet on me to win. They bully my race.

It was easiest to just block anyone who is offensive, but I would like them to say it to my face.

The response Watson receives on Instagram is generally positive and her glamorous images add to her brand as she continues to attract sponsors.

The Briton was not named in her country’s Billie Jean King Cup squad for next month’s match against France, with Emma Raducanu another notable exception.

Captain Anne Keothavong has named the same team that reached the semi-finals in September and said former US Open champion Raducanu was unavailable for the April 14-15 tie in Coventry.

Story continues

Raducanu said after her opening win in Indian Wells that she didn’t even know when the tie was, a comment that didn’t seem to go down well with Keothavong.

The former UK number one responded to a report of the comment with a thinking face emoji on social media. She then posted separately, seemingly in reference to that: My communication skills are generally good in case anyone was wondering.

Explaining her decision to stay true to Harriet Dart, Heather Watson, Katie Boulter, Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, Keothavong said: “I’m delighted to name the same team as the one we had four months ago in Glasgow, where we learned so well, and the team spirit was electric.

There were some memorable performances throughout the week that helped us reach the semi-finals.

Harriet showed us what she is capable of by beating (Paula) Badosa and (Ajla) Tomljanovic, among others.

We saw Alicia and Olivia make their Cup debut where they brought so much energy to the pitch and showed how important doubles is. Katie and Heather have a proven track record in this competition and are as always excited to be a part of this team.

While Emma is unavailable for this tie, we look forward to seeing her back on the team in the near future.

Raducanu, who missed the November final in Glasgow due to a wrist injury, reached the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open this week before losing to world number one Iga Swiatek.

Her absence will once again draw attention to her burgeoning commercial portfolio, with the 20-year-old set to compete next week on indoor clay courts in Stuttgart at a tournament owned by her sponsor Porsche.

Great Britain will enter the competition as the main underdog, with France led by world number five Caroline Garcia, who is supported by Alize Cornet, Kristina Mladenovic and Clara Burel.

