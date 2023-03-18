Facility, record-setting in long jump, Duke posts five top-five program marks





MYRTLE STRAND, SC Duke Athletics had another outstanding showing at the Shamrock Invitational on Friday, Ash Isabel Wakefield broke the facility and set a record in the women’s long jump as the Blue Devils posted five top-five program marks and won seven events. Duke remains at the top of the men’s and women’s standings after the day two events conclude. The Blue Devil women have created a major divide between themselves and the second-place team, with a whopping 122 points. In the men’s category, Duke has 56 points to his name. TOP PERFORMANCE Wakefield started Friday off with a bang by dismantling the seven-year-old stadium and breaking records in the women’s long jump. Wakefield gave her best on her fifth attempt as she flew to 20–7.75 feet (6.29 m) and placed herself on top of the field.

In the women’s hammer throw, Duke had three Blue Devils finishes in the top five and four in the top six. Zoe Waddell led the charge for the group, winning the event with a throw of 189-9 feet (57.83 m), jumping two spots to No. 2 all-time on the program charts in the process.

led the charge for the group, winning the event with a throw of 189-9 feet (57.83 m), jumping two spots to No. 2 all-time on the program charts in the process. Moorea Mitchell recorded the program’s third-furthest hammer throw on her fifth attempt, with a personal best of 187–4 feet (57.10 m).

recorded the program’s third-furthest hammer throw on her fifth attempt, with a personal best of 187–4 feet (57.10 m). Jordan Shubrick And Lily Lockhart finished fourth and sixth respectively via throws of 54.64 m (179-3 feet) and 54.27 m (178-1 feet).

And finished fourth and sixth respectively via throws of 54.64 m (179-3 feet) and 54.27 m (178-1 feet). The spearsaw of the men Scott Campbell deliver a personal best and jump to No. 2 all-time in program knowledge. Campbell set the tone from the jump with a throw of 236-9 feet (72.16 m) on his first attempt, a throw no one else came close to.

deliver a personal best and jump to No. 2 all-time in program knowledge. Campbell set the tone from the jump with a throw of 236-9 feet (72.16 m) on his first attempt, a throw no one else came close to. Joseph Didario came through on his second attempt and placed fourth overall behind his throw of 199–5 feet (60.79 m).

came through on his second attempt and placed fourth overall behind his throw of 199–5 feet (60.79 m). Duke’s women’s 4x200m relay consisting of Jenna Crean , Maddie Dietz , Lauren Tolbert And Madison Mulder joined in the fun and made their own revision of the program booklets. The quartet clocked 1:36.05, making them No. 4 all-time in program history.

, , And joined in the fun and made their own revision of the program booklets. The quartet clocked 1:36.05, making them No. 4 all-time in program history. Maximum strong had a solid showing in the men’s long jump early afternoon as he flew to 24–7.75 feet (7.51 m), good for fourth all-time at Duke.

had a solid showing in the men’s long jump early afternoon as he flew to 24–7.75 feet (7.51 m), good for fourth all-time at Duke. Anush Krafian was great during the last three parts of the women’s heptathlon on his way to second place. Krafian’s performance included three top-three placements, including victories in the long jump, 5.38 m (17–8 ft), and 800 m (2:28.91).

was great during the last three parts of the women’s heptathlon on his way to second place. Krafian’s performance included three top-three placements, including victories in the long jump, 5.38 m (17–8 ft), and 800 m (2:28.91). Duke also showed utter dominance in a pair of track events, the Women’s 100m and the Men’s 4x800m Relay.

In the 100 meters, the Blue Devils made the top three of the rankings while five athletes finished in the top seven.

Hall Bieber And Abby Geyser finished neck-and-neck in the dash with Bieber beating Geiser for the win, 11.34 seconds to 11.35 seconds. Megan McGinnis clocked 11.51 seconds to finish third, Kyler Turner finished sixth (11.58) and julia jackson his time of 11.68 was good for seventh place.

And finished neck-and-neck in the dash with Bieber beating Geiser for the win, 11.34 seconds to 11.35 seconds. clocked 11.51 seconds to finish third, finished sixth (11.58) and his time of 11.68 was good for seventh place. Duke achieved a clean sweep of the top three places in the men’s 4x800m race, led by the team of Matyas Csiki Fejer , Nick Dahl , Jeremy Kan And James Lee who won the event with a finish of 7:40.45.

, , And who won the event with a finish of 7:40.45. The Blue Devil team of Connor Wells , Austin song , Carter Dillon And Rory Cavan clocked 7:43.22 en route to second place as the foursome consisted of Chris Theodore , Ryan Banko , Jared Kreis And Beck Witstadt came third with a time of 7:48.77. NEXT ONE The men’s discus and women’s shot put at 9:30 am kickstarting an action-packed Saturday slate for the Duke field athletes who will also see them compete in the men’s high jump (12:30 pm) and women’s (10:00 am). 30 a.m.) and the men’s pole vault (11:30 a.m.). At 11am, the Blue Devils took to the track for the first of 10 running events, starting with the women’s 4x100m. Duke closes out its season-opening weekend with the women’s 4x400m at 4:05 p.m To stay up to date with Blue Devils cross country and track & field, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeTFXC”. #Good week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goduke.com/news/2023/3/18/track-field-facility-meet-record-set-in-long-jump-duke-posts-five-top-five-program-marks.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related