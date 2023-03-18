Connect with us

Visible paths and inclusive competitions, that's how Gippsland breeds women's cricket

Jackie Newman never intended to be a cricketer.

Administrator? Certainly. Supporter? Absolute. But when her local association in southern Gippsland first gave women the chance to play in a local league, she immediately raised her hand and made an effort to get everyone she knew along for the ride.

Every woman in her phone got a call or text. Jackie solicited clients from her finance department, promoted the game on local Facebook community pages, and even recruited a group of players from the local netball club.

“I’m more of an organizer,” Jackie said.

“I signed up so that other women my age would feel more comfortable.”

Opportunities for women to play cricket in Victoria have exploded in recent years, returning to the former heights of the 1980s when the Victorian Women’s Cricket Association (VWCA) boasted over 130 teams in Melbourne.

However, in the decades that followed, numbers more than halved before the VWCA (formerly responsible for all cricket played by women) integrated with Cricket Victoria.

Jackie started bowling in her first season of cricket.

This saw an exponential growth of local associations adding women’s divisions and increasing participation, especially in metropolitan leagues.

Now this momentum is also converging in regional areas such as Gippsland, where opportunities have previously been scarce.

Taking women to the wicket in regional Victoria

The Leongatha & District Cricket Association (LDCA) is one of six cricket associations in the rural Gippsland region of eastern Victoria.

Both the region and the association have a proud history of women and girls in cricket, but the LDCA saw women drop out of the sport even after playing at representative level.

