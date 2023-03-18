Visible paths and inclusive competitions, that’s how Gippsland breeds women’s cricket

Jackie Newman never intended to be a cricketer.

Administrator? Certainly. Supporter? Absolute. But when her local association in southern Gippsland first gave women the chance to play in a local league, she immediately raised her hand and made an effort to get everyone she knew along for the ride.

Every woman in her phone got a call or text. Jackie solicited clients from her finance department, promoted the game on local Facebook community pages, and even recruited a group of players from the local netball club.

“I’m more of an organizer,” Jackie said.

“I signed up so that other women my age would feel more comfortable.”

Opportunities for women to play cricket in Victoria have exploded in recent years, returning to the former heights of the 1980s when the Victorian Women’s Cricket Association (VWCA) boasted over 130 teams in Melbourne.

However, in the decades that followed, numbers more than halved before the VWCA (formerly responsible for all cricket played by women) integrated with Cricket Victoria.

Jackie started bowling in her first season of cricket. ( Supplied: Jackie Newman )

This saw an exponential growth of local associations adding women’s divisions and increasing participation, especially in metropolitan leagues.

Now this momentum is also converging in regional areas such as Gippsland, where opportunities have previously been scarce.

Taking women to the wicket in regional Victoria

The Leongatha & District Cricket Association (LDCA) is one of six cricket associations in the rural Gippsland region of eastern Victoria.

Both the region and the association have a proud history of women and girls in cricket, but the LDCA saw women drop out of the sport even after playing at representative level.

The options available required too much travel or did not provide the social environment they were looking for.

The LDCA identified the need for local options specifically for girls and women and set their sights on an all-girls league for juniors.

After considerable efforts came to nothing over several seasons, their focus shifted to the higher level and a six-team women’s league began in November.

This inaugural match included a side from the Inverloch Cricket Club and Jackie Newman, turned player and unofficial recruiter, was one of their driving forces.

After more than 36 years supporting her brother, husband and sons from the sidelines, as well as countless other cricketers in her various volunteer roles over the past seven years, Jackie was one of the women who decided to take the field as part of LDCA’s inaugural women’s tournament . division.

“Don’t tell anyone, especially my family, but I really enjoyed it,” she said.

Jackie warming up to hit. ( Supplied: Jackie Newman )

Like Jackie, most of the women who started playing for Inverloch Cricket Club as part of the opening game have a family connection, and many were probably convinced to take part by Jackie herself, contributing to the success of the LDCA’s first season .

“100 percent of people have said [playing] is a social thing,” said Jackie.

She says the key to recruiting women is to ask people in person and give them the reassurance of enough numbers so that there can be a rotation of players to reduce commitment.

Shorter seasons and formats were also attributed to the success of women’s leagues in other areas and had been identified as a concern prior to the league’s launch.

The LDCA ensured that their season would be shorter than other divisions and run fortnightly in the T20 format.

“It’s perfect. Our game yesterday was over in two hours and 15 minutes, so [Jackie’s teammate] was home in less than three hours from start to finish.

“They have [LDCA] really did a good job crafting the rules to suit all skill levels. They’ve made it inclusive and engaging,” said Jackie.

Flexible rules like being able to wear shorts and keeping things fun were important to Jackie in her first season. ( Supplied: Jackie Newman )

Safe spaces and local legends

For Jackie, the key to her fun is the safe space where everyone in the community can feel at home.

From the entry-level junior programs and U12kids she’s led to her fellow teammates, it’s all about creating a positive environment and making sure people can be themselves.

“Knowing that what you do impacts so many families in the community, people come to your club, and it means a lot to them,” she said.

What was different about this year that allowed the Gippsland Women’s Division to get off the ground?

Jackie suggests committing some ambassadors to the project and being in contact with clubs is vital.

Ambassadors such as 19-year-old Phillip Island resident and member of the Koonwarra Leongatha RSL Cricket Club, Jess Bohn.

Bohn says she would have liked a women’s competition to move up the ranks. ( Supplied: Jess Bohn )

Jess, now officially the Women’s Representative on the LDCA Commission, began her cricket career after being spotted playing a school cricket match.

“One of the guys came up to me, and he said, ‘Hey, we have this day to try,’ hands me this stack of paperwork and says we really think you should come along,” she said.

“I had no idea what it was related to.”

Having pursued dance and athletics up to that point (including competing in national level long jump), cricket was not on the radar at all until Jess was handed these papers inviting her to join the region’s U14 representative team . A team she was then selected for which then required her to join a local club.

Jess first joined a club in the small farming community of Glen Alvie, more than half an hour from Phillip Island, but at the time Jess felt it was the only choice she had to play.

“They were the only team in the LDCA region that was a predominantly female team. I think there were eight girls and the rest were boys who would fill in,” she said.

“I don’t think we competed against other girls in the league.”

When that team fell over, Jess moved to another team with what she describes as a visual path.

That club was the Koonwarra Leongatha RSL Cricket Club with coaches affiliated with the representative team she was part of.

Now Jess knew she would have support, but more importantly, they had girls and women playing in older age groups and senior teams with the boys and a strong and inclusive environment.

“There were more older girls there who were already at the club.

Jess Bohn qualifies for Dandenong in the Victorian Premier Cricket Competition. ( Supplied: Jess Bohn )

Opportunities for regional women in sport

For Jess, the six-team women’s division is a great start to offering the full, local trajectory in regional areas she would have liked to have herself.

Jess is now passionate about using her position as the Women’s Representative on the LDCA Committee to build on the strong foundation this inaugural competition has established, and to use the senior competition to create more momentum for another effort to create a junior girls’ division.

Inverloch Cricket Club were crowned Premiers in the Leongatha & District Cricket Clubs inaugural women’s competition. ( Delivered )

“Girls aren’t getting the opportunities I think they should be getting, especially in a big enough region,” she said.

For now they have two U14 teams playing as curtain raisers for the women’s matches in the hope that this new six-team league and the continued support of the women on the ground will help close those gaps for women and girls who want to play cricket in the region.

As Jackie said, “You just have to keep planting seeds, and eventually the timing will be right.”

And with women like Jackie and Jess spreading the word and bringing women along in supportive and encouraging ways, those seeds should continue to grow.

