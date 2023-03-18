Sports
Rybakina dominates No. 1 Swiatek to reach Indian Wells final
INDIAN WELLS, California – Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina reached her first WTA 1000 final after finishing No. 1 Iga Swiatek’s title defense at the BNP Paribas Open. The world number 10 recorded her second victory over Swiatek this season, winning 6-2, 6-2 in the semi-finals on Friday night.
Rybakina defeated Swiatek in the fourth round of the Australian Open in January and is now the second woman to beat a reigning world No. 1 at the Australian Open and Indian Wells in the same year after Lindsay Davenport in 2000. Rybakina is also the first player to win multiple games against a reigning number 1 since 2019.
“With Iga she is a tough, very tough opponent, but if I play so well and everything goes in,” said Rybakina. “Because I played some moments today, I would say, at my highest level — [these are] moments where you can feel, okay, I can beat anyone if I play like this all the time.
“But it’s the goal, you never feel great and perfect every game. I think today was just really good of me.”
Rybakina will face world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka for the title on Sunday in a rematch of the electric Australian Open final in January. There, Sabalenka defeated Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win her first major title. Sabalenka leads the head-to-head 4-0, but all their matches went over the full three sets.
Match Report: Sabalenka reaches third final of the year in Indian Wells
“I think [the key will be] just to play better in these key moments and hold the serve, because I think it was just because of a break a few times,” said Rybakina. It’s not going to be an easy match, and it will be in these clutch moments that I just need to play better. Hopefully it will change the score between us now.”
Words from the winner: “I would say I didn’t expect to play so well today,” said Rybakina on court. “Yesterday was a very tough game.
“I had nothing to lose. I just wanted to come and enjoy myself and it went really well. I really played one of the best games this year. I was very happy with the game and hopefully I will play like this.” on Sunday.”
How the competition was won: In the third career meeting between the two, Swiatek entered the Indian Wells semifinals as she had yet to lose a set in her title defense. Rybakina was tested 24 hours early and needed three physical sets to defeat Karolina Muchova and advance to her first WTA 1000 semifinal.
Aiming to become the first player since Maria Sharapova to make back-to-back finals at Indian Wells and only the second woman ever to successfully defend the title, Swiatek hoped her 6-4, 6-4 loss to Rybakina to avenge. in the fourth round of the Australian Open in January.
Rybakina never let Swiatek near. After opening the game with a clean love grab, Rybakina broke immediately on 30 to consolidate a 3-0 lead. On a night when the world No. 1 struggled to find her range and absorb the Kazakh’s flat blows, Rybakina’s powerful, balanced aggression kept Swiatek at bay. The Wimbledon champion served better and was more consistent from the baseline.
Both players earned two break points in the opening set, with Rybakina taking advantage of both of her chances and Swiatek failing to convert hers. Rybakina broke and closed the opening set on a double fault by Swiatek, ending a 36-minute opening set. Rybakina hit 8 winners to 7 unforced errors in the first set, compared to Swiatek’s 4 winners to 8 unforced errors.
Rybakina continued to pull away in the second set. In just 20 minutes, Rybakina built a 4-0 lead after breaking Swiatek on love. Swiatek eventually broke Rybakina’s run of seven games in a row to hold serve at 5-1, breaking to 5-2 for the first time in the game. But on the second ask, Rybakina handed out the win after 1 hour and 16 minutes.
Statistics of the match: Rybakina made 61% of her first serves and won 82% of her first serves (28/34). She was a perfect 5-for-5 on break points. She hit 18 winners to only 12 unforced errors while holding Swiatek to only 9 winners and 17 unforced errors.
Swiatek under possible injury cloud: After the match, Swiatek revealed that she had suffered a rib problem during the tournament. She remains in California to undergo additional tests. For the time being, she still plans to play the Miami Open, which starts on Tuesday.
“To be honest, I haven’t played with many injuries,” said Swiatek. “It’s definitely a new situation for me. The last time I played with an injury, the only tournament I can remember was Roland Garros 2019. So I was quite young.
“Now it’s a completely different level. So I feel like playing those games, you have to be 100% fit.”
