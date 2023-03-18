Sports
Minnesota Women’s Hockey: Gophers fall 3-2 to Badgers in Frozen Four OT
Running with several fifth-year seniors to try to give them an NCAA title before graduation, the Minnesota Gophers ran into a final brick wall in Duluth on Friday night. After conceding a pair of goals to Wisconsin in just 53 seconds in the third period, Minnesota used an extra goal by the forward with 1:11 left to force overtime. Despite multiple chances in overtime, the Gophers just couldn’t find their back to the net and with 3:13 left in overtime, Wisconsin’s Caroline Harvey put a wrist shot past Gopher goaltender Skyler Vetter for the game-winning goal. The Badgers will play for an NCAA title on Sunday and the Gophers season comes to a shattering end.
Minnesota came out and put initial pressure on the Badgers to start the game and continued to ramp it up. The Gophers top line got its first two shots on target about two minutes into the period and Badger goalkeeper Cami Kronish defended a shot and forced a faceoff. Gopher coach Brad Frost kept his topline on the ice for a longer serve and it would pay off as after Abigail Boreen just missed a great look, the puck bounced back to the point where Emily Oden would rip one wide. But it took a perfect bounce off the back boards and straight to Gopher captain Taylor Heise who placed a wrist shot over Kronish’s shoulder to put the Gophers ahead 1-0. The birthday girl received her first present of the evening.
Wisconsin would get its first good looks a few minutes later through back-to-back shots from Laia Edwards and Britta Curl, but Vetter made some heavy saves. The Badgers would get the game’s first power play opportunity with just over eight minutes left in the period, but the Gophers would do a great job on the kill and not let the Badgers get a single shot on target. Both teams had a few more chances for the rest of the period, but nothing was too threatening and the teams would go to the locker room with Minnesota still leading 1-0 and with a 9-6 shot on target.
Wisconsin came right off the opening puck in the second period and really put the pressure on the Gophers. They had eight consecutive shots on target in the first few minutes of the period, but Vetter made some great saves and got a lot of help from the defense clearing pucks to the boards. They would withstand that attack and more.
The Badgers got a power play at 6:31 in the period where Grace Zumwinkle crashed to Kronish while trying to knock out a puck but failed to get a shot on target as Minnesota stole the puck and entered in a 2-0 short breakaway, but Heise couldn’t clear the shot. She tripped and the rest of the power play was nullified. Both teams had a good 4×4 appearance, but again the goalkeepers prevailed.
Minnesota got their first real power play with 3:52 left during the period when Abbey Murphy was literally tackled by Jessie Compher, but nothing got going other than a look from Murphy.
Wisconsin flourished one last time as the period ended after a Lacy Eden shot was stopped by Vetter and the rebound went out for the empty Gopher net, but Abigail Boreen got to the puck first and swept it off the ice for a cherry on the pie with only seconds left in the period. The Badgers would beat the Gophers 17-6 in the second, but no one was able to score and Minnesota still took a 1-0 lead in the second break.
The third period started just like the second. Wisconsin applied a lot of pressure, but the Gopher defense withstood the challenge. Minnesota thought they had taken a 2-0 lead for a few seconds when Zumwinkle tapped in a shot from the tip and the goal horn went off. Unfortunately for the Gophers, the officials conferred and determined that Zumwinkle had tipped the shot with a high stick and the goal was disallowed at 6:19 into the period.
Then the red wave finally broke through the Gopher Dam. Just 13 seconds later, Edwards would strike first for the Badgers after WI won a tie in the Gopher zone and she skated in and in front of Vetter and put a backhand behind her to tie the game at 1.
Unfortunately for Minnesota, the momentum kept rolling for the Badgers. Just 53 seconds later, The Badgers would make it 2-1 after a Boreen shot was blocked by the Badgers and they got into the Gopher zone with a two-on-one. Maddi Wheeler fed fifth-year senior Sophie Shirley, who was on the last Wisconsin NCAA Championship team in 2019, and she put it over Vetters’ shoulder to give the Badgers the lead.
Minnesota gradually applied more pressure as the period went on, but Kronish was fantastic for Wisconsin. She kept everything out of the net. The Gophers would pull Vetter with 1:30 left in regulation. The Gophers gained control of the puck and Nelli Laitinen shot wide from the point. The puck bounced to Heise whose shot was blocked by Wheeler. Then the puck came out to Madeline Wethington on the left point. She fired a punch shot that flew past a crowd in front of the badger net and bounced off badger defender Nicole LaMantia and into the goal with 1:11 left in regulation and the game tied at 2.
A late Gopher turnover gave Wisconsin one last chance as time expired, but Boreen blocked a shot when Casey O’Brien’s last effort went wide. The teams would need additional time to determine a winner.
Overtime was absolutely insane. Both teams have spectacular chances, but both Vetter and Kronish made save after save when it counted. Until they didn’t.
With just over three minutes left in OT, Minnesota’s Ella Huber attempted to carry the puck out of her zone. She was knocked off it along the planks, and the badgers returned it to the Gopher Zone. After some fighting along the boards and behind the net, the puck was won by Jesse Compher and she made a pass over the slot to Badger freshman defenseman Caroline Harvey. Harvey took the puck to left circle and ripped a rising wrist shot over Vetter’s shoulder to give the Badgers a 3–2 win.
Vetter would make 35 saves in the loss. Kronish would make 37 to take the win. The badgers move on to play ohio state for the NCAA Championship on Sunday afternoon. The Buckeyes dominated Northeastern 3-0 in the earlier semifinal to set up an All-WCHA Championship game for the 7th time in 21 NCAA tournaments. Either the Buckeyes will win NCAA Title #2 and go back-to-back, or Wisconsin will win NCAA Championship #7 and break a tie with the Gophers for most in women’s ice hockey history.
Minnesota will be forced to say goodbye to some of their stars who have taken the program back to the heights it had in the 2010s. Taylor Heise, Abigail Boreen, Catie Skaja, Grace Zumwinkle, Gracie Ostertag, Savannah Norcross, Crystalyn Hengler, and Emily Oden are all leaving after great Gopher careers. They will be sorely missed next season as Minnesota will have to try and reload a vast majority of their offense. It was a joy to watch them play.
