By: D. Scott Fritchen

Midway through the first half, as No. 14-seeded Montana State kept things interesting with third-seeded Kansas State, the Bobcats’ cheerleaders chanted, “There’s no place like home!” towards the Wildcats coming out of a timeout. Keyontae Johnson hit a quick jump shot to give K-State a 16-14 lead and the Wildcats began their roll en route to a 77-65 first round victory of the NCAA Tournament, sending the Bobcats packing as they advanced to a Sunday meeting against 6-seed Kentucky at 1:40 PM, CT at Greensboro Coliseum.

K-State, 24-9, wasn’t ready to go home just yet. The evil bug has already hit a No. 1 seed, a No. 2 seed and a No. 4 seed in the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament so far, but freshman K-State head coach Jeroen Tang the Wildcats had prepared to play and they performed in a game that was never in doubt.

Tang, the Big 12 Coach of the Year, earned his first NCAA Tournament win as a head coach.

Montana State, 25-10, entered on an eight-game winning streak coming from back-to-back Big Sky Championships. The Bearcats competed for the first time since 1927–29 with two consecutive 25-win seasons.

“This is the best time of year for college basketball,” said Tang. “To be a part of this and win, we will never take for granted winning. It’s just so hard to do. You watch the tournament and you see the setbacks. We’re just super thankful that we could spend another day together and that they could hear me yell at them.

There was no shouting, just a quick celebration before the Wildcats went to the bus early Saturday morning, a celebration provoked in part by a pair of All-Americans who make up one of the top-scoring duos in college basketball.

Johnson scored 18 points and added eight rebounds, and Markquis Nowell scored 17 points and added a career-high 14 assists with six rebounds and three steals as the Wildcats outscored the Bobcats 58.2% to 46.3% and overcame 14 turnovers to set up Sunday’s showdown against Kentucky.

The Wildcats, in particular, got a lift from the front Nae’Qwan Tomlin , who had 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting and came alive in the second half, giving K-State a 48-30 lead in the paint. Tomlin, who has been in a lot of trouble this season, was called for four personal fouls but was sensational in the paint.

“I feel like when these three guys (Nowell, Johnson and Tomlin) are on the floor, we’re hard to guard,” Tang said. “If Nae’Qwan stays out of trouble and on the ground, he’s a mismatch. It doesn’t matter what position he’s in. He’s a positionless basketball player, just like Keyontae. We just want him to be aggressive on the court .” offensive end.

“He was really good in the second half and got his 20 minutes. If we get 30 out of him, we might be really good.”

K-State, the top seed here in Greensboro, was more than good on Friday night.

“It’s big,” Johnson said. “A lot of us on the team didn’t make it to the tournament, so we always preach, just enjoy the moment, and we just try to get out there and have some fun. For us to get the win, just show it how connected we are together and how much we love each other.”

Nowell added: “Today was a blessing. We all had fun there. It was a joy to be a part of that. Winning is even better. Give credit to my teammates. Everyone contributed.”

K-State took its first double-digit lead when Tomlin drove into the paint, faking and spinning to drop the ball into the hoop to make it 42-32 with 16:38 left, leading to a timeout in Montana State. K-State fans stood up along with the K-State bank. Players clenched their fists. And everyone started breathing.

“I just want to thank my teammates,” said Tomlin. “They try to keep me sober and keep my head up. When I get into trouble, I go on my own. They said the second half would be my half, and just to play smart. This is definitely a dream come true.”

K-State suffered its 10e turnover through the under-12 timeout, but the Wildcats seemed unfazed. They suffered their 11e turnover on a pass from Nowell behind and kept rolling, as Nowell found teammates with lightning fast passes, usually resulting in layups.

The Wildcats showed little rust and even looked refreshed to play against a team outside the Big 12 Conference.

“The seeding doesn’t matter in college basketball,” Tang said. “It’s about 40 minutes. The ball doesn’t know placement numbers, it only knows hoopers.

“You have to go get it.”

And K-State got it.

And when Nowell hit a 3-pointer to make it 54-43 with 8:05 left to play, he showed he had it by flexing his muscles at the crowd. The stated attendance was 17,150.

“I didn’t hear (the crowd) at all,” Nowell said. “It was just a nice vibe and environment. That was just my time to show off and flex a little bit.”

Now K-State has a date with Kentucky on Sunday for a chance to go to the Sweet 16 in New York City. Kentucky has by far the largest following in Greensboro, so it could have a road game vibe.

The K-State Wildcats seem ready.

“I asked the guys to focus on one game and that’s Montana State, so that’s what I did,” Tang said of the Kentucky confrontation. “We go back and watch movie. This won’t be my first time playing against Kentucky. We broke their 55-game (home) winning streak when I was with Baylor. Both times we played them at a neutral venue and we won.

“I understand how their cats travel, but our cats travel too.”