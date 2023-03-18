



ESPN recently published an article naming convention the season-defining game for every team next season Way too early Top 25. For Clemson, ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, ESPN pinpointed the Palmetto Bowl as that season-defining game for the Tigers this fall. Following the seven-game winning streak in the rivalry series that concluded last season, Clemson will have his chance to brag in the state against South Carolina on Saturday, November 25 at Columbia’s Williams-Brice Stadium. “For the first time in five years, the Florida State game naturally fits into the season-defining category. But we’re going in a different direction and opting for the season finale against South Carolina,” ESPN’s Andrea Adelson wrote. “The Tigers lost in this rivalry game for the first time since 2014 last season and it’s still not sitting well, given both the way Clemson blew a nine-point lead in the second half and the fact that the loss more than likely stuck Clemson in the game. ” from the College Football Playoff. While the Florida State game looms large as the Seminoles appear to have turned a corner, a second consecutive loss to South Carolina will raise some troubling questions given how Clemson has dominated the series recently. Clemson enters this year’s game with an all-time record of 72-43-4 in one of the most played rivalries in college football, a streak that Clemson has led since 1898. A win would give the Tigers five consecutive road wins against South Carolina, marking the first time since beating the Gamecocks at Columbia six straight in the 1989–99 seasons. Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the best defensive targets in the country, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas. Now there’s a new way to support Clemson student-athletes. Buy collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds go to Clemson student-athletes. Dear old Clemsonis doing NIL the Clemson way, but we need your help to ensure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help Clemson compete with the other top programs across the country. Dabo Swinney: We need your help more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives empower student-athletes to use their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and amplify their community impact. Graham Neff:

Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to provide meaningful NIL opportunities to our student athletes. We do things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups. Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these amazing student-athletes help the Tigers compete at the highest level!



