Mercyhurst’s Carson Briere is banned from the bar due to a wheelchair incident

The son of former NHL player and interim Flyers GM Daniel Briere has been banned from the bar where he was accused of pushing an empty wheelchair down the stairs.

Surveillance video at Sullivans Pub and Eatery in Erie, Pennsylvania, shows Mercyhurst University men’s hockey center Carson Briere in the wheelchair before pushing him down the stairs and leaving the area on March 11.

The wheelchair belongs to a disabled person, Sydney Benes, who has a double amputation.

Nathaniel Sanders, the security manager at Sullivan’s Pub, hosted a GoFundMeto help Benes get a new chair.

sanders told TMZ that he is willing to call the police if necessary should the younger Briere enter Sullivan after the incident.

The surveillance footage, which has more than 13 million views, was shared on Twitter on Tuesday by user Julia Zukowski (@juliazukowski), who accused the younger Briere of pushing the wheelchair down the stairs.

Pennsylvania-based Mercyhurst University called the surveillance video “disturbing” and told the Daily Mail that an investigation into the incident was taken over by the Erie Police Department.

On Wednesday, the school’s athletic department said that Briere, as well as two other student-athletes in the video, were temporarily suspended of their respective teams.

Benes filed a police report Wednesday morning for the damage to her chair, Sanders said on the GoFundMe page without going into detail.

I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday, Briere, a junior at Mercyhurst, said in a statement. There is no excuse for my actions and I will do everything I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.







Carson Brieres head shot for Mercyhurst University.

Mercyhurst University

At the time of the incident, Benes was using the bathroom, according to Zukowski and Sanders who said, “I personally physically carry her down the stairs when she needs to use the toilet.”

“Sullivans is a bar that was built before ADA compliance came in so it’s established and the reason the restrooms are at the bottom of the stairs,” Sanders continued. “This is why the chair was parked at the stop of the stairs.”

Benes took to Twitter on Wednesday to identify herself, adding a photo of her and Sanders standing at the top of the stairs at Sullivans, where the incident took place.

I swear I really don’t want to keep a dime of the money donated, I’d much rather give it to those in need, she said, before later adding that she would keep enough to fix her wheelchair.

In a separate tweet, she said she doesn’t blame the bar, and that security made Briere apologize before kicking him out.

She also claimed that Briere was insincere in his apology and he even asked the bouncer: should I still go? after apologies.







In response to someone suggesting that the situation should have been handled privately, wrote Benes: “They have shown their true colors. Those are that they are entitled, spoiled, ignorant, shower canoes.

“I don’t want to ruin their lives, but they’ve obviously just been slapped on the wrist all their lives. They need to learn that their behavior is completely unacceptable.”

The GoFundMe has exceeded its $1500 goal.

“I’d like to clarify that I’m using the GoFundMe donations to help fix my chair, but the rest will go to the disability community and people who really need the help,” Benes wrote in a Tweet.







Carson totaled five goals and eight assists in 30 games for the Lakers in the 2022–23 season.

In 2019, Briere was fired from the Arizona State men’s hockey team as a freshman for what the program said was a violation of team rules.

The elder Briere, who played 17 seasons in the NHL, including six with the Flyers and a Stanley Cup appearance with Philadelphia in 2010, was named the team’s interim general manager on Friday.

In a statement, he said his son’s actions were “inexcusable” and “completely against our family’s values ​​of treating people with respect.”