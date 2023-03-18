Wildcats end Day 1 of the Arizona Invitational





TUCSON- The 17th ranked Arizona Wildcats hosted the first day of the Arizona Invitational on Bear Down Beach Friday. The SandCats came out with one win against Southern Miss, 4-1, and one loss against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, 1-4. Abby Russell And Hope Shannon settled things on court two by defeating Kellie Garraway and Taylor Pierce in straight sets, 21-14, 23-21. Kylee Fitzsimmons And Caroline White claimed the first set on court four against Southern Miss, 21-10. Hallie Phelan and Kai Norman (SM) then came back roaring in the next two sets and squeaked out against the Arizona duo, 21-19, 15-13. Match score tied 1-1 going into the second flight. SandCats shot in the second run against Southern Miss, needing only two sets in all three lanes. Alex Parkhurst And Sarah Blacker secure court one, 21-18, 21-17. Alan Rennie And Grace Cook boiled the Golden Eagles on court three, 21-11, 21-10. Annie Kost And Miranda error closed it out on court five, 21-12, 21-13. Arizona wins 4-1 against Southern Miss. ______________________________________________________________________________________ Arizona’s second matchup of the day didn’t go according to plan, falling to Texas A&M Corpus Christi, 1-4, on Friday. Corpus Christi proved a worthy opponent, winning on all but one court. Alan Rennie And Grace Cook earned Arizona’s lone track three victory. The pair controlled both sets handily, 21-16, 21-15. Arizona looks ahead to day two of the Arizona Invitational tomorrow as they finish day 8-3 of the season. The SandCats take on Arizona Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday and Cal Poly at Bear Down Beach at 1 p.m. #18 Arizona 4, Confederate Miss 1 Court 1: Alex Parkhurst / Sarah Blacker (ARIZ) def. Aleksandra Chudzik/Vanessa Hurnikova (SM), 21-18, 21-17 Court 2: Abby Russell / Hope Shannon (ARIZ) def. Kellie Garraway/Taylor Pierce (SM), 21-14, 23-21 Court 3: Alan Rennie / Grace Cook (ARIZ) def. Reagan Sandlin/Valeria Siakidou Papakyriakou (SM), 11/21, 10/21 Lane 4: Hallie Phelan/Kai Norman (SM) Defeats. Kylee Fitzsimmons / Caroline White (ARIZ), 10/21, 19/21, 15/13 Court 5: Annie Kost / Miranda error (ARIZ) def. Madison Cassidy/Ashlyn Rough (SM), 21-12, 21-13 #18 Arizona 1, Texas A&M Corpus Christi 4 Lane 1: Giuliana Poletti Corrales/Kiley Lewis (TMCC) Final Alex Parkhurst / Sarah Blacker (ARIZ), 21-19, 21-18 Lane 2: Chloe Tome/Kristin Bobay (TMCC) Defeats. Abby Russell / Hope Shannon (ARIZ), 10/21, 13/21, 15/13 Court 3: Alan Rennie / Grace Cook (ARIZ) def. Jade Bennett/Tori Johnson (TMCC), 21-16, 21-15 Lane 4: Maria Duda Fernandes de Melo/Hannah Doyle (TMCC) defeats. Kylee Fitzsimmons / Caroline White (ARIZ), 24-22, 21-15 Lane 5: Defeats Raven Johnson/Kela Moreno (TMCC). Annie Kost / Miranda error (ARIZ), 23-21, 11-21, 15-11

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arizonawildcats.com/news/2023/3/17/beach-volleyball-wildcats-finish-day-1-of-arizona-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related