The quarterback league starts on Monday





For Alabama football fans, a spring is as bustling as a quarterback league. If there is one, fans often turn it into a quarterback controversy. Will that happen again this spring? And if so, how far will it stick around into the fall? These and other questions occupy Crimson Tide fans. Based on experience in Alabama’s football program, Jalen Milroe should be and likely will be the leader in spring training. What makes things particularly difficult for Milroe are the histories of the recent Crimson Tide quarterbacks. Milroe’s potential is measured against Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones and Bryce Young. The comparisons are unfair. The last four starting QBs of the Crimson Tide have averaged over 6,800 yards in their Alabama careers. Bryce Young threw for 8,356 yards in actually two seasons. Tua threw 87 touchdown passes in a short career as an Alabama starter. Mac completed 74% of his strides. Jalen had over 5,600 passing yards and nearly 2,000 rushing yards. In 12 games over 12 seasons, Jalen Milroe has thrown 34 passes, completing 12, for 338 yards. Are accuracy of 57% worries. In contrast, Milroe has rushed for a 7-yard average and 322 yards. Nearly all of Milroe’s college playing experience has been in backup roles. Milroe filled in for an injured Bryce last season, against Arkansas and Texas A&M, to mixed reviews. He ran the ball impressively against Arkansas and passed acceptably. In his lone start the following week, Milroe also posted some good numbers. But in the A&M game, an interception and two lost fumbles suggested Milroe wasn’t calm. Alabama Football and Spring QB League Jalen Milroe should head into the spring as leader. Ty Simpson played sparingly in cleanup duty last season. The Tide’s other scholarship QBs, Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan, are true freshmen. With a new offensive coordinator, Milroe’s additional experience may not add much advantage. Tommy Rees rates all four Tide quarterbacks with a zero. None of the freshmen can be expected to make a spring move. This is not due to a lack of talent, but because spring gives little time to stand out. Summer 7v7 drills and fall camp give Holstein or Lonergan the best chance of gaining an advantage as QB3. What will happen between Milroe and Simpson cannot be predicted. There are many factors and with a new OC it is unlikely that a clear starter will be identified this spring. Crimson Tide fans are wondering if there might be different packs for Milroe and Simpson that allow both to be used in certain games. A guess is that it’s possible, but not likely. Nick Saban always says the players pick the Tide’s starting QB. That’s more true than not, but it’s not that simple either. In a season of change for Alabama football, the Crimson Tide has spring training, summer drills, fall camp and one regular season game for a new QB1 to take command.

