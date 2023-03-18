Michigan Hockey meets Minnesota in Big Ten Tournament Championship





The Michigan Wolverines (23-11-3) are back for more in the Big Ten Tournamentand once again, they must race through Minnesota (26-8-1) to claim the tournament crown. Last season, Michigan clinched the title in Minneapolis after a 4-3 loss of the regular season champion Gophers and will look to match that success tonight. However, despite similar circumstances, these two teams are vastly different from a year ago. Fed by one Frozen Four Held last year, Minnesota was not only the best team in the Big Ten this season, but also the best team in college hockey, and is currently locked in the No. 1 overall series in the NCAA Tournament. Michigan, also fresh from a Frozen Four appearance last season, has been inundated with questions this year. How would the team replace half of its roster, including four of the six starters? How would interim head coach Brandon Naurato perform in place of Mel Pearson? While things have been shaky at times this season, the Wolverines have earned the last No. 1 seed (fourth seed overall) in the NCAA Tournament and will repeat as Big Ten Tournament champions. In the two healthy meetings, Michigan's roster was exhausted by a dangerous outbreak of an adenovirus during the first two meetings in Yost between the teams this season, the wins were split and both games were decided in overtime. Combined, the two teams account for nine of the 12 first and second team All-Big Ten players, conferences player of the year (Matthew Knies), defenseman of the year (Brock Faber), coach of the year (Bob Motzko ), freshman of the year (Adam Fantilli), and all five members of the All-Freshman team (no goalie was selected). Tonight's game could serve as a Frozen Four preview and for Michigan to claim another win against the Gophers, it has to be close to perfect. KEYS TO THE GAME Neutralize the Minnesota topline.

Stay out of the penalty box.

Finish, finish, finish. The Wolverines blew consecutive third-period leads in their last two games against Minnesota, leaving them with three points instead of six over the weekend. Points are a moot point now, but finishing games is not. Michigan needs to keep its foot on the gas and avoid playing shy hockey to correct its late misspellings. WHEN: Saturday, March 18, 8 p.m WHERE: 3M Arena in Mariucci, Minneapolis, MN HOW TO WATCH: Big Ten Network HOW TO LISTEN: Varsity Podcast Network

