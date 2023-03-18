Shawsheen Tech Boys Hockey Team Ends Season With 18 Wins: The Gators Defeat Rams In Final-8 Game | Sport

WORCESTER Heading into last Wednesday’s Division 4 Elite-8 state tournament game against Grafton, the Shawsheen Tech boys’ hockey team was on a roll. The Rams entered the game with a 10-1-1 score over their last 12 games, had a five-game winning streak, including two prior state tournament victories, and received strong play from the forwards, defensemen, and goalies. Those were all major reasons why Shawsheen had an incredible 18-3-1 record.

On the other hand, No. 4 seed Grafton, who entered the game with a 21-2 record. The Gators were undefeated at their home court with a 15-0 record, had conceded no more than two goals in their previous 13 games, and had an explosive first line coming into the game with a total of 66 goals and 73 assists for 139 points .

It was state tournament hockey, and more often than not, the team that comes out stronger and builds a lead usually comes out on top. Grafton did just that, scoring the first three goals of the game before the Rams staged a tremendous and exciting comeback, cutting it down to a goal late in the third period, but a penalty and an empty netter ended the thought to a dramatic come from behind win. , and Grafton held on for the 4-2 victory at the Buffone Arena.

We came out very slowly for the first thirty minutes, to be honest. We weren’t fully functioning (as a team) at the time,” said Rams head coach Chuck Baker. There were guys who gave me the full effort every game and those guys were there but when we finally focused on the coaching staff game plan it was the third period and I listened to the kids on the bench saying oh this actually to work.

We had our chances and we had a lot of quality shots in the third period. We were hot on their heels at the time, and we were hoping that we could tie it and send it into overtime, because you never know what can happen at that point. Going down 3-0 is something you can’t do in the tournament. You can’t show up for a game in a state tournament so deep into it and think you can’t play at full throttle until the third period. We kind of laid an egg there, but we gave it (a great push) in the third period.

Grafton’s Brady Keeler, the leading scorer in all of Central Mass, became a huge thorn in the side of the Rams all night. His quick burst of speed enabled him to get to a loose puck in the Rams defensive zone, and he poked the puck past goaltender Mike Cedrone coming into the game at 7:18.

Just 1:29 later, Grafton’s Cam Michaud covered a rebound to the top corner and soon the Gators had taken a big bite out of the Rams with the 2-0 lead.

The score stayed that way until the fifth minute of the second period when Grafton scored a power play goal to lead 3–0 after two periods and hold a 22–12 shot advantage.

In the third period, the Rams came alive. Just 3:33 on, Tewksbury’s Nick Calouro picked up a pass, moved in and from the left circle fired a wrist shot into the far top corner to make it a 3-1 game.

Two minutes later, the Rams were called for a penalty, but the PK unit killed when out, and ten seconds after that was over, Grafton was awarded a penalty. Shawsheen made it count, as Kyle Gray skated down the right wing and sliced ​​in and made a move past a defender, before firing a wrist shot into the top corner for a superb individual effort, his tally making it 3-2 with 5:54 to go.

For the first nine or ten minutes of the third minute, Shawsheen did a great job neutralizing Grafton’s powerful front line.

I had talked to some guys here who said[Keeler]is the best player in Division 4 they’ve seen and he’s a good player, Baker said. Like any kid at this level, when you play against them they all level off at some point. He was good, their front line was good and they controlled the puck well, but I think once we took the heat off our defense zone and had some more offensive time, it wasn’t so bad.

(Early) it was kind of like we were a deer in the headlights and just followed the puck. I keep telling them they’re not Mite (youth hockey players) anymore, so you don’t all have to follow the puck. You all have jobs and you need to know where guys are and the anticipation is huge. We didn’t. We then decided to do that and I was like ‘OK, this is the team (that brought us here) and this is the team that we’ve coached all year. They are children and ultimately it is children who are going to make mistakes. You just have to try not to make the big ones.

Shawsheen kept up the pressure and with 1:58 to go Grafton was awarded a penalty. Baker opted not to pull his keeper at the time and waited for the team to control the puck in the Grafton end. With 1:39 to go, Cedrone was drawn, and soon after Keeler pounced on a turnover and quickly skated to the Rams end, firing a snap to the top right to put the icing on the cake, his 35th goal of the season.

Grafton advanced to the Final-4 but was defeated by Norwell. As for Shawsheen, they finish the season with a score of 18-4-1, including fellow CAC champions.

It’s been a great year and I’m happy about it. We’re only five kids graduating, so I’m bringing back a good core of kids, Baker said. My young children are good and we have a few young children on JV who will help us next year. We did well, we did very well. At the end of the day, we won 18 games, which I’d much rather do than be a 6-14 team and be home (and not be in the tournament).