From New Caledonia to Singapore Smash: Table tennis around the world





Jrmy’s adventure in Singapore began with his participation in the first round of the Singapore Smash Qualifiers. Although his first match against England player Tom Jarvis ended in defeat, he was pleased with his performance and found the experience exceptional. Despite the quick end of his tournament, Jrmy has no regrets about his performance and is pleased with the progress he has made. For Jrmy, Singapore Smash is not just about playing and competing at the highest level, but also about learning, growing and giving back to the sport he loves. His adventure in Singapore continued even after his elimination from the tournament. He has met and had the opportunity to talk and play with the staff and players of the French team, making his time in Singapore both enjoyable and inspiring. While watching the intense matches of the Singapore Smash at OCBC Arena, he not only enjoys watching as a spectator, but also learns how his fellow table tennis players adapt their playing style to overcome the challenges they face during a match. faced. He is fascinated by how the players handle pressure, the strategies they use and their openness to try new approaches. In addition to watching top-level matches, Jrmy has been actively involved with his fellow players and collecting their autographs. His goal is to bring these back to the table tennis league in New Caledonia and share them with the younger players to inspire and get a glimpse of their favorite players. I am happy to represent New Caledonia at this level and I hope that more local players will have the opportunity to compete on the global stage in the future. I want to use my experience here to show them what is possible with hard work and dedication, and to help build the sport in our community. I may have been knocked out, but being at an event of this caliber has given me the chance to experience top level events and watch the players train, watch the players live in action, and not just in videos. It is a completely different experience to see the matches in person and learn from the best players in the world.” Jerry Dey Jrmy’s participation in the Singapore Smash is a shining example of how table tennis is developing worldwide. His passion for the sport, dedication to improvement and willingness to inspire the next generation of players make him a remarkable role model. Jrmy Dey’s story shows that with hard work and dedication anyone can achieve their dreams and ambitions in the sport they love. General News Singapore Smash

